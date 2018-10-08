Try 1 month for 99¢
Wastewater Plant

The Racine wastewater treatment plant photographed on August 23, 2005. / Gregory Shaver Journal Times

RACINE — Due to heavy rains last week, Racine Water and Wastewater Utilities released sewage diluted with rainwater from eight of 15 permitted sanitary sewer overflow locations.

Utilities General Manager Keith Haas said the practice is done to prevent flooded sewage systems from backing up into basements. 

The utility has to report to the state Department of Natural Resources how much was released within five business days. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments