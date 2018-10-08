RACINE — Due to heavy rains last week, Racine Water and Wastewater Utilities released sewage diluted with rainwater from eight of 15 permitted sanitary sewer overflow locations.
Utilities General Manager Keith Haas said the practice is done to prevent flooded sewage systems from backing up into basements.
The utility has to report to the state Department of Natural Resources how much was released within five business days.
150 years ago we were dumping 100% sewage into the lake, we’re doing pretty good here.
Where are all the coal dust crybabies?? this is our drinking water, swimming water...and this city has just turned into Milwaukee, and Chicago...They are setting themselves up for some kind of scam for sure..the city will demand a deep tunnel that never has worked at ALL in Milwaukee...they will want more money from im sure Fox con and Mt pleasant...something is definitely up...The lib/dems are always scheming for a way to get more out of someone....But this dumping is sick!!
