Digging for Capitol-Park Theater treasures: Take a look at what's left

RACINE — With members of the community still waiting on demolition day for the Capitol-Park Theater, the crew at Azarian Wrecking was digging out keepsakes at the site on Thursday.
Samuel Azarian, who owns Azarian Wrecking, said they were there to salvage structural parts of the theater worth money. The building’s longtime owner, John Apple, has already removed much of the belongings he’d stored inside.
“We want to save as much memorabilia as we can,” Azarian said, adding there are people who want parts of the theater for safekeeping.
Azarian pointed out a rack full of newspapers bound in books from decades ago, containing historic articles. “People have even been wanting to buy those,” he said.
The Friends of the Capitol Theater, a group of preservationists who are against the demolition of the theater, said Feb. 11 they submitted a 7-page development/restoration plan to the city and continue to seek meetings with city leaders to save the building. So far, they have not been successful.
The demolition of the theater is authorized until the end of this month. Azarian said the date of demolition has been consistently pushed back due to the weather.
“It’s the snow,” he said. “It doesn’t help. It’s time-consuming.”
Azarian added the age of the building — the theater opened in 1928 — means the wrecking crew has to be more careful when demolishing the building.
He mentioned members of his family, also employees of Azarian Wrecking, died from demolition accidents; they want to work slow to prevent more tragedies.
“These buildings from ‘20s, they’re built like bomb shelters,” Azarian said. He added that he believes the theater, which is made mostly of cement, could collapse at any moment — an assessment that Racine Chief Building Inspector Ken Plaski agrees with and the Friends of the Capitol Theater don’t, citing two independent assessments.
“We want our guys to be safe,” Azarian said. “The place is really deteriorating.”