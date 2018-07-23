VILLAGE OF WATERFORD — This year was the perfect example of how one of the state’s largest balloon festivals has more going on than just hot-air balloons.
Rain and wind (and the threat of both) grounded six of seven planned flights at the eighth annual Waterford Balloonfest from Thursday through Sunday at Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St. But the festival went on, with more than 1,000 people attending throughout the weekend, organizers said.
The festival kicked off Thursday morning with what would end up being the only flights of the weekend — and with what was planned to be the first race in the U.S. National Women’s Hot Air Balloon Championships. Organizer Ken Walter said several hundred people attended to see that launch, and many others watched from around the area as balloons soared overhead.
“For the people that were there, they got a very good show,” said Walter, who owns WindDancer Balloon Promotions in Waukesha. “Every outdoor festival in the area has to deal with (inclement weather), but we do have to deal with the weather and winds a little bit more.”
No champion was crowned after the weekend, however, because the four-event minimum was not reached.
“You can’t play the World Series in just one game,” Walter said. “You can’t crown a women’s champion with just one flight.”
The popular “glow” event, in which pilots remain on the ground but make their balloons glow with low flames, had to be cancelled on Friday and Saturday nights because of high winds. But on Saturday, it was replaced with an incendiary “field of fire” which involves pilots firing up their burners without a balloon overhead, sending flames into the night sky.
It went off without a hitch, much to the audience’s delight, Walter said.
Many other events were still held throughout the weekend, including music from several bands and a Johnny Cash impersonator, June’s Got the Cash; Disney princesses in costume; food, apparel and artsy vendors; and a “mad science for kids” demonstration.
Even though he maintained the event was a success, Walter said he wished more craft could’ve gotten airborne.
“We have people coming from all over the world to fly their aircraft,” he said. “When we’re not able to get all those flights in the air, it’s a disappointment.”
One attendee, Ashley Chase, didn’t mind either. She, along with her fiancé and two young children, still made the most of their balloonless visit.
“We had a great time,” Chase of Burlington said. “The weather wasn’t that great, but we shopped at some of the vendors and had some great food. We hid underneath a tent during the downpour that happened.”
Communication
Many community members felt they were left in the dark by the festival’s social media pages, which were not consistently updated with changes to the Balloonfest schedule.
There were three separate official Facebook pages containing info for the event:
3. The Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event.
Each page made posts throughout the weekend, but none of them included all of the information regarding changes to the schedule. Information was scattered across all three.
Milwaukee resident Robin Miljus attended Friday night after seeing a Facebook post from the official page; it announced at 6:05 p.m. that the glow “has not been cancelled yet.” No such posts were made to the event page or to the chamber’s account.
When Miljus arrived with her mother about a half-hour later, she found out that the glow would no longer be happening, but no posts stating that were made on any of the accounts. She said she wasn’t bothered by the cancellations themselves, citing safety as a concern, but wished the event had better informed would-be attendees about what they could expect if they went to Evergreen Elementary School.
“The communication was awful, honestly,” Miljus said.
She started commenting on other people’s Facebook posts, letting them know about the event change herself.
“(The glow) is cancelled and we drove all the way there because it was posted it was NOT cancelled! Waste of time!” one commenter wrote Saturday.
Chase responded to that comment, and others, defending the festival. “You guys it is not their fault they cannot control the weather,” she typed. “Expect for an event that depends on the weather that things can be cancelled.”
“The thing is that, with outdoor and weather-permitting events, you can check the weather as much as anyone running the festival,” Chase told The Journal Times. “The pilots’ safety is first and foremost. … (Balloons) would’ve added to the experience, but we had a lot of fun anyway.”
Before sunrise Sunday, a post on Waterford Balloonfest’s page announced that no balloons would be flown, garnering 45 reactions on Facebook in the next 36 hours. A similar post was made by the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce, but no official posts were made on the event page.
The Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce was closed Monday and could not be reached for comment.
What I would like to know, is why no coverage of this event by RJT until 2 days after it's over??
