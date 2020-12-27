 Skip to main content
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance outlet in Racine to close by Jan. 16
The Dick's Clearance Outlet in Racine (but bordering Mount Pleasant) at Southland Center, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, is scheduled to close permanently Jan. 16.

RACINE — The Dick's Sporting Goods location at Southland Center, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, is scheduled to close permanently Jan. 16.

Barnes & Noble, Office Depot, Pick 'n Save and Best Buy continue to occupy that area, along with a number of smaller operations around the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 31.

In the summer of 2019, the store shifted from a sporting goods store to a clothing clearance outlet, no longer even selling the sporting goods the company name implies. Since then, it has sold only clothing and footwear.

Like many other brick-and-mortar focused retailers, Dick's reported struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, Dick's reported a first-quarter loss of $143.4 million compared to the year before, a 31% dip. That came despite a 210% increase in online sales.

Dick's reported continued online sales growth in the second and third quarters, coinciding with a rising price in shares after the early-year dip. Year to date, Dick's stock have actually risen in price: from $48.22 on Jan. 2, down to a low of below $17 in March, before rising to $55.59 on Christmas Eve.

Dick's Sporting Goods' press team did not reply to a request for comment on this report

Several Dick's locations in the area remain open, including department stores at 9899 76th St. in Kenosha and in Greendale's Southridge Mall, as well as Dick's Warehouse Sale at 18550 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

The company announced a leadership change last month. A new CEO, Lauren Hobart, will take Dick's top job in February. Simultaneously, the company announced it was benefiting from surges in sales of workout gear and outdoor equipment as interest in those hobbies skyrocketed amid the pandemic.

