MADISON — Former Racine Mayor John Dickert is returning to public service, this time as Division of State and Local Finance administrator under Peter Barca, secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Barca’s office made the announcement about the appointment on Wednesday, and Dickert’s role will be effective Monday. He is currently president and CEO of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.
Barca said his decision to appoint Dickert was based on his time as a three-term mayor of Racine, “along with his experience in residential and commercial real estate provides him with a unique perspective for this position.
“His keen understanding of local government and the issues facing local government officials will help us to better serve their needs and, more importantly, their citizens,” Barca said. “With more than 30 years in both the public and private sectors, John’s broad-based executive and managerial experience will be of great value to our department. Some of the most effective administrators of the State and Local Finance Division were former mayors.”
Dickert said he will begin transitioning into his position in Madison now but will remain in his position with the Great Lakes Initiative until its annual conference, which takes place June 3-7.
“The transition starts now and we’ll probably finish everything up in June,” Dickert said.
Helped with transition
After Tony Evers was elected governor in November, Dickert said he helped with the transition period before Evers was sworn into office.
Dickert said the Evers Administration approached him about the Department of Revenue position and he accepted.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to go work for the administration,” Dickert said. “(Evers) has, obviously, some great priorities and a great agenda, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”
He added, “I will say it’s very difficult, obviously, to leave my colleagues and my friends in the (Great Lakes Initiative) organization, because it’s an unbelievable organization.”
Dickert said it will also be good to work closer to his family.
He was elected mayor of Racine in 2009 in a special election and re-elected in 2011 and 2015. He resigned in 2017 when he became president and CEO of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.
When Barca served in Congress representing Wisconsin’s 1st District from 1993-95, Dickert served as his district director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(12) comments
Peter, are you out of your mind??
The crook should be in prison!!!
Party on, lying John!
The looney left just never seems to to get it!! hire incompetent loser who failed, lied and misused everything they touched...only liberals get away with murder in a liberal city with a Non Watchdog paper!! a stepping stone for socialism is the Journal Times..
This state and Racine just doesn’t get it and keeps allowing or electing these people who are failures. Seriously... John Dickert?? It’s like keeping Mason around. Neither of them have ever done anything and never will.
With all of Scott Walkers billionaire donors this is kind of karma? Funny!
You know what's really funny backlaid, if you think that only Republicans have "billionaire donors" you're more delusional than what was thought. That milorganite "karma" that you're spreading goes both ways.
Since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 - everything has been turned 180 degrees.
We now stand at the crossroads of discovering whether the Limits to Growth People were right, or if unlimited abundance and exuberance exists on Finite Planet with Finite Resources. With the Foxconn Default - Racine County stands on the precipice. Everything John Dickert touched in Racine - turned to ashes, NOT gold.
John Dickert is right for the times, when a Nation is in terminal decline.
Barca must not read the papers or do resume checks. They are perfect for each other. What happened to Dickerts Save Lake Michigan fake job?
EXACTLY my first thought about the save Lake Michigan BS job. A real investigative journalistic entity would do some digging and reveal what REALLY took place when he stepped down as mayor. With that being said, Racine does not have a real investigative journalistic entity, not even close, so tax payers will never know.
He stole $4 million from the citizens of Racine with Machinery Row. May as well go bigger and rip off the State.
tuco: dickert didn't steal anything from the citizens of Racine. That is an outright false statement. If he did, he would have been in prison by now so you can't call him a thief. But you can call him a lousy deal maker.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.