Dickert, Kramer appointed to state treasurer's task force to tackle foreclosures, aid taxpayers

MADISON — State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has launched the Treasurers’ Task Force for Homeowners to help Wisconsinites buy their first homes and afford to stay in them. Made up of local treasurers from across the state and other officials, the coalition will be on the front lines when it comes to helping people stay in their homes, Godlewski said.

Among those appointed to the task force are: former Racine Mayor John Dickert, head of the Division of State and Local Finance for the state Department of Revenue; and Tom Kramer, who is the Norway town administrator and also a County Board supervisor representing District 13, which stretches over both ends of the county and includes parts of Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Raymond, Norway and Dover, including the Franksville, Kansasville and Wind Lake areas.

The task force will create partnerships across communities, share ideas, and coordinate resources. The ultimate goal will be to identify strategies to help Wisconsinites prevent penalties, delinquencies, and foreclosures.