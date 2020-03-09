Dickert, Kramer appointed to state treasurer's task force to tackle foreclosures, aid taxpayers

MADISON — State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has launched the Treasurers’ Task Force for Homeowners to help Wisconsinites buy their first homes and afford to stay in them. Made up of local treasurers from across the state and other officials, the coalition will be on the front lines when it comes to helping people stay in their homes, Godlewski said.
Among those appointed to the task force are: former Racine Mayor John Dickert, head of the Division of State and Local Finance for the state Department of Revenue; and Tom Kramer, who is the Norway town administrator and also a County Board supervisor representing District 13, which stretches over both ends of the county and includes parts of Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Raymond, Norway and Dover, including the Franksville, Kansasville and Wind Lake areas.
The task force will create partnerships across communities, share ideas, and coordinate resources. The ultimate goal will be to identify strategies to help Wisconsinites prevent penalties, delinquencies, and foreclosures.
“Owning a home is a big part of the American dream, but it’s often not easy to get there and stay there. We’re seeing a decline in first-time homebuyers in Wisconsin and we’re also seeing people having a hard time staying in their homes, particularly seniors,” said Godlewski. “By working with treasurers, who are on the front lines of communicating with taxpayers, this task force will be able to come up with innovative solutions that can help empower homeowners and keep Wisconsinites in their homes.”
The task force met for the first time on March 4.
Early alerts
The task force will also look at creating a warning system that can trigger early intervention when a homeowner may be at risk of foreclosure. By creating an alert system for homeowners, treasurers and other community advocates can work with the homeowners to strategize ways to prevent foreclosure, Godlewski said.
“As someone who works with taxpayers and homeowners every day, I’m excited to be chairing a task force that will be actively working on the issues Wisconsinites face when they are trying to buy a home and stay in one,” said Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson. “Wisconsinites deserve a dedicated network of resources when it comes to homeownership, and it is a pleasure to see state and local officials from all corners of the state working together to find real solutions.”
Other area officials serving on the task force are: Spencer Coggs, the City of Milwaukee treasurer and former state senator; and Katherine Gaulke, a Town of Delavan supervisor.