Diamond, a bear at the Racine Zoo, has been diagnosed with cancer. Here's how to help

RACINE — Earlier this May, the Racine Zoo announced Diamond, the zoo's 30-year-old Andean bear, was diagnosed with skin cancer a few months ago. Scrolling through the zoo's Facebook page, you'll get bits and pieces of how the zoo has monitored and fought Diamond's diagnosis.
For example, Diamond has undergone a process called "skin mapping" to analyze cancerous areas on his back. Skin mapping allows the veterinarian team at the zoo to "be able to track the growth and movement of the cancer, helping us to eventually remove and heal his skin," a Facebook post said.
Following Diamond's diagnosis — and the introduction of several new animals at the zoo including an eagle and Groot, an owl — the Racine Zoo is hosting the All in for the Animals fundraiser from Tuesday to Thursday to raise money to support all of their inhabitants.
"As a nonprofit, the price tag is steep for the special care the animals require," a press release from the zoo said.
According to the zoo, the RUUD Family Foundation, Educations Credit Union and McDonald's of North Racine will match each donated dollar up to $5,000 to help the fundraiser.
"This means each donation will have four times the impact to help Racine Zoo continue making a difference in the community," the release said.
The Animal Care Department provides daily and veterinary care to over 300 animals and 75 species who live at the zoo. Each animal needs unique care and enrichment to live long and healthy lives.
"Through the generous support of the community, Racine Zoo can continue to provide their beloved animals with the care they need," the release said.
To make a donation, visit racinezoo.org/all-animals-fundraiser or mail a donation heck to the Racine Zoo at 200 Goold St. All donations are tax-deductible.