Diamond, a bear at the Racine Zoo, has been diagnosed with cancer. Here's how to help

RACINE — Earlier this May, the Racine Zoo announced Diamond, the zoo's 30-year-old Andean bear, was diagnosed with skin cancer a few months ago. Scrolling through the zoo's Facebook page, you'll get bits and pieces of how the zoo has monitored and fought Diamond's diagnosis.

For example, Diamond has undergone a process called "skin mapping" to analyze cancerous areas on his back. Skin mapping allows the veterinarian team at the zoo to "be able to track the growth and movement of the cancer, helping us to eventually remove and heal his skin," a Facebook post said.

Following Diamond's diagnosis — and the introduction of several new animals at the zoo including an eagle and Groot, an owl — the Racine Zoo is hosting the All in for the Animals fundraiser from Tuesday to Thursday to raise money to support all of their inhabitants.