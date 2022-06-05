Dialysis care when and where you need it

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ridgewood Care Center is now the only skilled nursing facility offering inpatient dialysis services in the Racine and Kenosha areas.

“Inpatient dialysis at a skilled nursing level is really needed,” said Suzanne Maki, director of sales and marketing.

Hemodialysis is a treatment to filter wastes and water from a patient’s blood. The process, also known as just dialysis, is typically done for a person whose kidneys are not working normally.

The care center, located at 3205 Wood Road in Mount Pleasant, just opened its new inpatient Dialysis Den and renovated therapy gym last month.

The Dialysis Den is to provide the on-site hemodialysis. The renovated version of the therapy room is adorned with bright lighting, new décor and equipment. Short-term residents may participate in physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy. Dialysis is being provided by Concerto Renal Services and Ascension.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with refreshments afterwards was held May 26 to celebrate the two new rooms. In attendance was Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce members, health care professionals, nephrologists and Concerto staff.

Maki said Ridgewood is “always keeping up with the renovations,” keeping things looking nice and having a positive environment.

“We don’t want to keep things from the 1980s. Things need to keep new and fresh,” Maki said. “This creates a nice environment for the residents and their families, like a home away from home.”

Dialysis Den details

Ridgewood staff had been planning implementing inpatient dialysis services for the past three years. Construction for the Dialysis Den started in January and was complete last month.

“Once it started rolling, it all happened pretty quickly,” Maki said.

Dialysis-certified nurses and staff will be on hand as well as multiple nephrology groups and doctors for continuity of care.

Concerto is providing on-site three-day hemodialysis in a den setting, delivering the technology and human capital to the residents’ doorstep. Nursing, nutritional and psycho-social care is all being provided, with no transportation necessary.

For residents, going to an outpatient dialysis clinic “really wears them out,” Maki said. “So it definitely helps the best interest of the residents as far as their comfort.”

“No more leaving in the freezing cold, no more going out,” said Joe Helman, partner and senior vice president of Complete Care Management.

The dialysis care team includes a nephrologist (kidney doctor), nurse, social worker, dietitian and patient care technician.

The team handles all patient comorbidities. Staff treats high-acuity patients including those with a ventilator, tracheostomy, left ventricular assist device, etc.

Patients are usually accepted into the den within one hour. An efficient discharge process results in an improved length of stay.

With in-home dialysis, patients have an enhanced quality of life with more time for facility activities, social time and rehab such as physical therapy, occupational therapy and radiation therapy.

Patients also have a reduced risk of spread of contagious illness, injuries associated with accidents and improved coordination of care.

Dr. John Brennan is a nephrologist at Ascension. He said he will visit patients at Ridgewood for regular visits and when called to do so. Typically, he sees patients one to four times a month.

He said he’s excited to work in Ridgewood’s facility: “It looks like they’ve done a first-class job.”

“If patients come here, or if they have rehab, they could probably utilize this service which would be nice,” Brennan said. “What I think a great benefit is when travel is difficult … it's hard on the patient to have to go through the transportation three times a week. So I think it'll be a great advantage if they happen to be here, not having to travel.”

