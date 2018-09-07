STURGEON BAY — Raymond “Ray” Di Iulio, a man who undoubtedly made an impact on health care in Racine, died Sunday at the age of 84.
Di Iulio, grew up in Iron Mountain, Mich., and married Helene Selsor, who survives him, in 1957. He became assistant administrator at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Racine in 1968, later became executive vice president and in 1979 became president and CEO.
He served in that position until retiring in 1996, according to his obituary.
Pat Boelter, who worked as vice president of public relations and development at St. Luke’s from 1985 until 1999, described Di Iulio as a boss who encouraged new concepts and programs.
“He was a visionary,” Boelter said. “He allowed me to live up to my potential.”
Merger
His most significant accomplishments, in Boelter’s eyes, were a merger between St. Luke’s and St. Mary’s hospitals and his support for the St. Luke’s-sponsored annual Christmas House fundraiser.
Di Iulio, along with Ed Demeulenaere, president of St. Mary’s Hospital, agreed that merging into one hospital would be better for the people of Racine than competing and duplicating services. In 1991, the two hospitals affiliated under the same parent corporation. Boelter described this as a “courageous move” as hospital mergers were not common at the time. It was an especially bold move since St. Mary’s was a Catholic hospital and St. Luke’s was Episcopal.
“He was willing to take calculated risks,” Boelter said of her former boss.
Boelter, who ran the Christmas House fundraiser, was appreciative of Di Iulio’s support, as the effort took hundreds of volunteers. The fundraiser took place annually for eight years, and raised more than $100,000 each year to fund the Southeastern Wisconsin Cancer Center, built at 3801 Spring St.
Boelter described Di Iulio as a strong leader who had incredible people skills and fed off of the energy of his employees.
“He was passionate about health care in Racine,” Boelter said.
A community contributor
Ascension All Saints in a statement on Friday recognized Di Iulio’s contribution to health care in Racine.
“Today, Ascension All Saints stands on the shoulders of the incredible legacy of collaboration and service left by Ray Di Iulio,” said Kristin McManmon, president, Ascension All Saints Hospital. Demeulenaere and Di Iulio, she said, “had the strategic foresight to understand that merging these hospitals and partnering, rather than competing and creating duplicative services, would better serve the Racine community. Their shared wisdom has served the community well.”
After retiring in 1996, Di Iulio and his wife moved to Door County, living on 180 acres the family had owned since 1966. They were among 37 founding members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County.
According to his obituary, Di Iulio was an expert vegetable gardener. He also enjoyed wood carving, cooking and downhill skiing.
In addition to his wife, Di Iulio is survived by three children, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Di Iulio’s ashes will be divided between the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Memorial Garden and the land that he gardened for many years, according to his obituary. He requested there be no funeral or memorial service. A gathering of remembrance for friends and family will be held in the spring or summer.