Dewey's gives almost 200 meals to first responders

RACINE — During these times of difficulty for local bars and restaurants, Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar is still looking out for the community.
Dewey’s staff and volunteers delivered 160 dinners to healthcare workers at Ascension All Saints Hospital and prepared 36 meals for the Racine Fire Department on Good Friday, April 10.
It took five trips to deliver the dinners to healthcare workers at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Thirty or 40 meals would fit in a truck at a time and they would be driven over while another truck was being loaded. This way, the recipients were getting meals fresh.
One-hundred-fifty of the dinners for Ascension were fish frys. The other 10 were pasta dinners, in case someone wanted a vegetarian option. The individually boxed fish fry dinners included breaded cod, tartar sauce, french fries, coleslaw and bread.
During the last delivery, the workers at Ascension gave a standing ovation to say thank you to the crew from Dewey’s, which is located at the corner of Sixth and Main streets in Downtown Racine. Some of the nurses waved their thanks from nearby windows.
Dan DuMont, Dewey’s owner, said he just wanted to help first responders during the time of the coronavirus pandemic. His daughter Brook Aleman is a nurse at Ascension.
The standing ovation made it all worth the while, DuMont said.
The Racine Fire Department also received 36 fish fry dinners, making for a grand total of almost 200 donated dinners made by Dewey’s that day. Each Racine fire station sent a representative to the restaurant to pick up the food.
Efficient assembly line
There were seven volunteers who worked three hours nonstop to help cook and box the meals, DuMont said. The volunteers were Dewey’s regular staff and Dan’s family members.
“Everyone thought it was a great idea. Everyone just volunteered their time,” DuMont said.
Dewey’s also got some financial help from the community. People donated money to offset the costs of the food.
“It was just a good feeling to do something like that for these people at this time,” DuMont said. “You’d like to do it for everyone that’s out there risking their lives for everyone for this, but that’d be a full time job seven days a week.”
Making the best of it
The restaurant and sports bar is closed due to Gov. Tony Evers’ order to close all restaurants. The business is not offering curbside pickup or delivery during the shutdown.
DuMont and his wife Geri said they would love to do another delivery of fish frys, but they’re unsure at this point when that might take palce.
“We’re kind of — like everybody else — waiting to see how this all plays out,” Geri said.
DuMont said the pandemic government shutdowns were surprising. “It was a one-day thing — one day you’re open and the next day you have to shut down. You didn’t see it coming.”
Luckily, while Dewey’ has been closed, the restaurant has been able to undergo some remodeling. The interior is very clean and some things have been re-painted, DuMont said. He is planning on re-opening the business when it is safe to do so and is permitted.
