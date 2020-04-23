Dewey's gives almost 200 meals to first responders

The standing ovation made it all worth the while, DuMont said.

The Racine Fire Department also received 36 fish fry dinners, making for a grand total of almost 200 donated dinners made by Dewey’s that day. Each Racine fire station sent a representative to the restaurant to pick up the food.

Efficient assembly line

There were seven volunteers who worked three hours nonstop to help cook and box the meals, DuMont said. The volunteers were Dewey’s regular staff and Dan’s family members.

“Everyone thought it was a great idea. Everyone just volunteered their time,” DuMont said.

Dewey’s also got some financial help from the community. People donated money to offset the costs of the food.

“It was just a good feeling to do something like that for these people at this time,” DuMont said. “You’d like to do it for everyone that’s out there risking their lives for everyone for this, but that’d be a full time job seven days a week.”

Making the best of it

The restaurant and sports bar is closed due to Gov. Tony Evers’ order to close all restaurants. The business is not offering curbside pickup or delivery during the shutdown.