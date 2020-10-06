Development of former Olympia Brown progresses

CALEDONIA — The transformation of dilapidated property into lakefront homes is closer to fruition after an agreement was reached between the village and developer CCM-Caledonia LLC.

The Caledonia Village Board voted unanimously at its Sept. 21 meeting in favor of the resolution authorizing an agreement between the village and the developer.

As part of the deal, Caledonia will transfer ownership of the 20-acre property to CCM-Caledonia, whose parent company is Cardinal Capital.

The $60 million development is expected to include three six-story condominiums along the lakefront. Additionally, condominium townhomes are to be constructed east of Erie Street. The development will be known as Waters Edge Place.

The site is the location of the former Olympia Brown School, which will be demolished later this year. The projected start of construction on the six-story condominiums has been set for the third quarter of 2021, and the projected end date for the entire project is 2027.