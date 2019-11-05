{{featured_button_text}}
Pond

This image shows the improvements made to the pond in the Auburn Hills subdivision. The new grading and grass were applied after a meeting with the Caledonia Village Board, during which residents complained they had been misled by the developers of the subdivision.

 Ray Leffler, Newport Builders

CALEDONIA — Following a meeting with the Caledonia Village Board last month, the developers of the Auburn Hills subdivision have improved the state of a “dry pond.”

The dry pond, which had been a traditional pond filled with water and popular with herons that fed on fish, was drained and lowered in order to retain more water and draw moisture away from homes. Landscaping was completed over the summer, and neighbors of the pond alleged that they were misled by the developers of the subdivision about what was going on with the wildlife area in their backyard.

All along, the developers — Newport Builders and Korndoerfer Homes — were working to bring the pond back in line with plans that had been in place since 2002, before either developer took over the subdivision.

Those 2002 plans called for a “dry pond,” which is a lowered landscape feature that can take on water after rains but does not typically hold water 365 days a year, as a traditional pond would.

On Oct. 7, Auburn Hills resident Jim Magruder told the Caledonia Village Board that the dry pond had become “tantamount to a mud pit.”

But in the weeks following that meeting, and before snow arrived on Halloween, the developers got landscapers out to work, smoothing the steep grade around the dry pond and planting grass to fill in where mud had been scattered.

The traditional pond — filled with water and fish — is still gone, but the appearance is significantly improved compared to how it had been months ago, Auburn Hills residents said.

