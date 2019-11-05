This image shows the improvements made to the pond in the Auburn Hills subdivision. The new grading and grass were applied after a meeting with the Caledonia Village Board, during which residents complained they had been misled by the developers of the subdivision.
All along, the developers — Newport Builders and Korndoerfer Homes — were working to bring the pond back in line with plans that had been in place since 2002, before either developer took over the subdivision.
Those 2002 plans called for a “dry pond,” which is a lowered landscape feature that can take on water after rains but does not typically hold water 365 days a year, as a traditional pond would.
On Oct. 7, Auburn Hills resident Jim Magruder told the Caledonia Village Board that the dry pond had become “tantamount to a mud pit.”
But in the weeks following that meeting, and before snow arrived on Halloween, the developers got landscapers out to work, smoothing the steep grade around the dry pond and planting grass to fill in where mud had been scattered.
The traditional pond — filled with water and fish — is still gone, but the appearance is significantly improved compared to how it had been months ago, Auburn Hills residents said.
Bear Paw Beach opened in Caledonia June 26 as part of an expansion to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia. It features 87,000 square feet of water and an obstacle course named Adventure Island.
Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.