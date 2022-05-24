Developer hopes to find compromise on affordable homes proposed near Browns Lake

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A developer is meeting with town officials this week in hopes of finding support for a plan to build 90 new affordable homes near Browns Lake.
Chris Conigliaro of B&L Development LLC said he expects a compromise will be reached to allow his estimated 50-acre development to go forward at 1225 Browns Lake Drive, at the southeast corner of Browns Lake Drive and Plank Road.
Some neighbors are opposing the development, raising concerns that it would create congestion, traffic and other problems in the area.
The Town Board voted May 12 to recommend denying a rezoning needed to allow B&L Development to plan single-family home lots as small as a quarter-acre. The rezoning would have advanced to Racine County for a final decision, but the developer withdrew the request.
Conigliaro said he is uncertain what sort of changes would make the project acceptable to the town.
B&L Development had proposed serving young homebuyers and others of modest means with affordable homes selling for about $300,000 each. With lots selling for about $89,000 each, the project as originally presented constituted a combined real estate investment of $8 million.
Located at 1225 Browns Lake Drive, the proposed development site for 90 affordable homes is north of Browns Lake at the southeast corner of Browns Lake Drive and Plank Road, just outside the City of Burlington.