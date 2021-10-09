Developer eyes burned Lakeview Community Center for development on Racine's north side

RACINE — The large lot that is the home to the partially-burned Lakeview Community Center, next to the Racine Zoo and with beautiful views of Lake Michigan, is such a good spot that it’s surprising someone has not done something with it.

One developer agrees, and would like a year to explore their options.

F Street Development Group of Milwaukee has entered into a planning option agreement that gives it the exclusive right for 12 months, with an option for 18 months, to explore the feasibility of a mixed-use development at the site.

In this instance, the mixed-use development could include a multifamily residential building along with public space within the city’s Lakeview Park.

The Racine City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the agreement.

Community Center

The Lakeview Community Center closed for Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department programs in 2004.

Afterward, a group called Friends of Seniors organized senior adult programs at the facility.