Details revealed about what occurred leading up to Packard Avenue homicide in Racine; bail set at $250K

RACINE — The man accused of pulling the trigger in the Packard Avenue homicide was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday where bail was set at $250,000.

Jimmy Mumper, 26, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Gilbert Cotton, who was 25 years old.

A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Packard Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, on the report of a male who had been shot.

Two witnesses alleged it was Mumper who shot the male victim.

Events began earlier in the day when Cotton’s partner texted him to say she was breaking up with him, according to the criminal complaint.

She reported “that (Cotton) started cursing at her and being obnoxious.”

Meanwhile, she texted Mumper and asked him to bring the money he owned her. The two have three children in common.

The dispute with Cotton continued throughout the day. He reportedly came to the apartment he shared with the two female witnesses and began pounding on the door, but the female did not open the door and let him in.

She reported Cotton “appeared to hit his head against the exterior brick wall” and then walked away.

Mumper then arrived with the money he was delivering to the female witness, but in doing so, he left the door open and Cotton walked in.

According to the female witness, an argument ensued.

She told investigators that Cotton “grabbed her by her neck and slammed her to the floor,” straddled her, and choked her.

She then heard a shot, she told investigators. She reported it happened so fast she did not immediately realize Cotton was no longer on top of her.

According to the female witness, Mumper always carried a gun. He would later tell police he has a concealed carry permit, which police were able to verify.

The female witness said Mumper was much larger than Cotton and could simply have removed Cotton from his position on top of her.

“But he did not do that, he intentionally killed him,” she allegedly told investigators.

The second female witness alleged it was the first female who began the fight by physically assaulting Cotton, who allegedly told Mumper, “Get yo baby momma,” – indicating he wanted Mumper to restrain her.

The second female witness said from her perspective, it appeared Cotton was trying to stop the woman from hitting him.

She also said after Mumper shot Cotton, she thought he would shoot her next, but he looked at her and then left.

Mumper was later arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

He was quoted saying he was trying to protect his children and their mother. He alleged that Cotton hit his son with a door in the past.

He told police he “was not a killer or a gang banger.” He allegedly told police, “I made a mistake” as his intent was to hit Cotton with the gun or scare him.

Mumper told investigators he “had no beef” with Cotton.

However, the safety was off on the gun and as he brought it out of the holster, he accidentally shot it.

Mumper reportedly said to police, “I f----- up.”

The defendant told investigators he threw the gun out of the window on Rosalind Avenue. Investigators searched the area and recovered the firearm.

