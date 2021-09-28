Despite surplus, BASD plans to operate on structural deficit for 2021-22

BURLINGTON — After the annual meeting and the approval of the school districts tax levy, the Burlington Area School District hopes to further decrease the deficit of $801,700 after its 2020-21 budget produced a surplus.
The district found that its revenues for the fiscal year exceeded the expenditures by $939,072, according to Executive Director of Business Services Ruth Schenning. Despite this, the structural deficit remains as costs increased without any new funding, which was noted by BASD School Board President Peter Turke.
“Ruth Schenning did an outstanding job explaining the relationship between state equalized aid and the revenue limit,” Turke said in a message. “School districts around the state, including BASD, struggle to meet their budgets when expenses outpace revenue limit increases (revenue limits are set by the state).”
For the 2020-21 school year, BASD had a revenue limit of $35,427,079, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data.
Meeting attendees approved a school tax levy of $22,591,254, which set the total levy at 1.4%, which equates to an average increase of .7% over two years while the mill rate, which determines individual tax bills, decreased from $8.60 to $8.50. The district noted that this is the lowest mill rate compared to contiguous districts.
“We believe that the levy we are proposing for the 2021-2022 school year supports a budget that is fiscally responsible while continuing to meet the educational needs of BASD students,” Schenning said.
Of the general fund, 13% is transferred to the special education fund; 16% of BASD students receive special services. Other expenses, such as student transportation, materials and supplies, tuition, and open enrollment as well as other miscellaneous combine to 28% of the budget.
Meanwhile, 58% of the general fund is used to pay salaries and fringe benefits to district employees, such as health care coverage.
“We work hard to keep our expenses in check, but personnel expenses are by far our greatest expense and, like other districts, we are faced every year with large increases with our health care costs, even though we are trimming health care coverages,” Turke said.
The budget, as of now, is only a proposed budget, according to BASD Spokeswoman Julie Thomas. The budget will be finalized in October after the final pupil count, the state aid calculation is released and the property values are set for the next tax cycle.
By planning to operate under a deficit, the district aims to maintain its fund balance at a healthy level of 16.98% of the planned budget, which demonstrates “financial stability.” Through conservative budgeting, the district hopes to take on the deficit without touching the fund balance.
“Throughout the year, we work to balance revenue and expenses,” Thomas said in an email. “If we can’t close the gap and shrink the budgeted deficit, then the fund balance would decrease. At this point in time, there are a lot of unknowns. It’s conservative budgeting so we can be good stewards of our financial resources throughout the year.”