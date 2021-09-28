Despite surplus, BASD plans to operate on structural deficit for 2021-22

“We believe that the levy we are proposing for the 2021-2022 school year supports a budget that is fiscally responsible while continuing to meet the educational needs of BASD students,” Schenning said.

Of the general fund, 13% is transferred to the special education fund; 16% of BASD students receive special services. Other expenses, such as student transportation, materials and supplies, tuition, and open enrollment as well as other miscellaneous combine to 28% of the budget.

Meanwhile, 58% of the general fund is used to pay salaries and fringe benefits to district employees, such as health care coverage.

“We work hard to keep our expenses in check, but personnel expenses are by far our greatest expense and, like other districts, we are faced every year with large increases with our health care costs, even though we are trimming health care coverages,” Turke said.

The budget, as of now, is only a proposed budget, according to BASD Spokeswoman Julie Thomas. The budget will be finalized in October after the final pupil count, the state aid calculation is released and the property values are set for the next tax cycle.