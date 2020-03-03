Despite some proposals getting approved, Republicans criticize Evers for the bills he vetoed

MADISON — Republican-backed bills got a mixed bag of vetoes and approvals from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last week.
After vetoing a tax cut last week, drawing ire from Republicans who authored the bill, Evers approved raising salaries for state troopers and made it easier for the public to access police body camera footage, an effort open records advocates have supported.
He also signed a bipartisan bill that lengthened minimum imprisonment for someone convicted of their fifth or sixth OWI from six months to 18 months.
That bill received nearly unanimous support from Republicans, with all but one Republican in the Assembly voting in favor; Democrats mostly supported it, with all but nine voting in favor. State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was one of the 10 who voted in opposition. State Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, who represents the Waterford area of Racine County, was one of the bill's sponsors.
“Too many Wisconsinites have experienced the consequences of drunk driving firsthand and it continues to be a concerning issue across our state,” Evers said in a statement. “It's an important issue and we have work to do to combat drunk driving so we can keep our communities safe.”
Crime bill measures
However, the governor drew criticism for vetoes of several of the Republicans' "Tougher on Crime" bills. That set of proposals was opposed by grassroots organizations including the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union for how they would likely result in higher levels of incarceration, which could lead to increases in state spending.
In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, accused Evers of refusing "to hold criminals accountable."
“The governor has misplaced priorities. We should be prioritizing the safety of law-abiding citizens over the criminals who repeatedly break the law," Vos continued.
Among the vetoes was the rejection of a bill that would have required the Department of Corrections to recommend revoking someone's supervision, parole or probation if they are charged with another crime, a proposal opposed by the NAACP.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, told The Journal Times last month that he supported parts of the package because he wanted to stop the "revolving door" of people getting out of prison, committing a crime, then going right back in.
When Tougher on Crime was proposed more than a month ago, Corey Prince, a Racine activist and chairman of the Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Committee, described the entirety of the package as “absolutely horrible" because of how it could increase incarceration rates and also could interrupt due process.
In his veto statement, Evers said that the bills would move "Wisconsin in the wrong direction on criminal justice reform" and would cost more than $200 million in just two years. The governor also vetoed proposals that would incarcerate some youth who commit more serious juvenile offenses and would limit those who would be eligible to participate in prison early release programs.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, claimed in a statement that Evers is putting Wisconsinites' safety at risk through these vetoes.
“The governor over-promised on the campaign trail when he said he wanted to cut Wisconsin’s prison population in half," Fitzgerald said, "and now he’s forcing Wisconsin to suffer the dangerous consequences."
