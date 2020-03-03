Despite some proposals getting approved, Republicans criticize Evers for the bills he vetoed

MADISON — Republican-backed bills got a mixed bag of vetoes and approvals from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last week.

After vetoing a tax cut last week, drawing ire from Republicans who authored the bill, Evers approved raising salaries for state troopers and made it easier for the public to access police body camera footage, an effort open records advocates have supported.

He also signed a bipartisan bill that lengthened minimum imprisonment for someone convicted of their fifth or sixth OWI from six months to 18 months.

That bill received nearly unanimous support from Republicans, with all but one Republican in the Assembly voting in favor; Democrats mostly supported it, with all but nine voting in favor. State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was one of the 10 who voted in opposition. State Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, who represents the Waterford area of Racine County, was one of the bill's sponsors.

“Too many Wisconsinites have experienced the consequences of drunk driving firsthand and it continues to be a concerning issue across our state,” Evers said in a statement. “It's an important issue and we have work to do to combat drunk driving so we can keep our communities safe.”