Despite rumors and delay, RUSD aquatic center expected to come in at or under budget
alert top story
RACINE UNIFIED

Despite rumors and delay, RUSD aquatic center expected to come in at or under budget

Exterior view

The RUSD board of education received photos in an update on the construction of the new aquatic center during their Monday meeting.

 Courtesy of RUSD

RACINE — The $22 million, 52,840-square-foot school/community use indoor aquatics facility adjacent to Case High School is still expected to be on budget despite delays.

Racine Unified School District Director of Facilities James Hooper explained that the intense humidity and high winds of late August and September caused construction complications, delaying the opening of the center until Nov. 5. It had originally been planned for the end of September.

Ally Docksey

Docksey

Rumors had circulated that the project was exceeding its budget, prompting School Board Member Ally Docksey to question if the delay was affecting the bottom line.

“I don’t have the exact figure for you. But we have not reached out beyond the current budget number that was established,” Hooper said. “We have had some additions but we carried some extra funding for the project and we haven’t gone beyond that funding.”

The delay, Hooper noted, will also mean that the girls’ state swim meet will not be able to be hosted at the facility but will have to occur at a preapproved, alternate location.

Scott Coey

Coey

Board Member Scott Coey said he hoped the opportunity would come again, as hosting such a meet would provide a unique opportunity for the district and surrounding community.

Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent, 2018 photo

Gallien

“I hope it’s something we can get back, it’s not every day we get to have a state meet in our backyard,” Coey said. “And that’d be a way for us to show off a little bit and show a little pride in our communities.

The chance to host the girls’ state meet, according to District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien, would likely come again, as there is large interest at the state level to host the meet in Racine.

