Despite record gas prices, Wisconsinites are expected to travel more this weekend than they have since 2000

Wisconsinites are likely to travel more than they have on Independence Day weekend this year than they have in any Fourth of July weekend since 2000.

That’s according to AAA’s recently published Independence Day Travel Forecast for Wisconsin, estimating from June 30-July 4. AAA is predicting this year that 1,046,221 Wisconsinites will be traveling over the weekend, with 95% of them traveling via automobile.

Gas prices are also the highest they have ever been during Independence Day weekend, with AAA recording the Wisconsin average being $4.67 as of June 29. In Racine County, the average as of June 29 is $4.78, among the highest prices in the state.

AAA also recently conducted a survey of 400 drivers in Wisconsin. Those 400 drivers, when asked “How, if at all, have you changed your driving behaviors due to the recent increase in gas prices?” 55% replied that they “drove less often.” The same response was selected by 70% of Wisconsinites surveyed when asked “What if gas prices reach $5.00 per gallon? How, if at all, will you change your driving behaviors?”

“Drove less often” was the only response to surpass 50% on both questions.

According to an article published by AAA on June 27 — “Gas prices tumble, but how low will they go?” — the global price of oil has fallen since last week, leading to the average gas price in the U.S. falling for the second week in a row, down to $4.89 a gallon.

Wisconsin is among the ten states that have seen the highest drop in gas prices, decreasing by 13 cents in the last week; the current average now being $4.78 for the state.

Across the Midwest, sharply rising gasoline prices since January 2021 do not appear to have kept drivers off the road, by and large.

Federal Energy Information Administration data show that the amount of crude oil and petroleum being used in the Midwest since President Joe Biden was sworn in is actually higher than it was since the pandemic began, although gasoline use still remains below pre-pandemic averages.

According to federal data:

In the Midwest in the 13 months from March 2020-March 2021 an average of 137.5 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum were supplied to the Midwest per month; one barrel is equal to 42 gallons, or enough to completely fill up a 1999 Honda Civic’s gas tank almost 3½ times.

In just the 13 months from March 2021-March 2022 (the most recent cumulative data available), the average was 150.4 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum supplied to the Midwest monthly.

From March 2020-March 2022 (i.e. the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic’s significant presence in the U.S. so far), the average has been 144 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum supplied to the Midwest.

During Donald Trump’s presidency prior to March 2020, an average of 155.4 million barrels were provided to the Midwest monthly.

From January 2002-February 2020, the Midwest’s average supply of crude oil and petroleum was 152.0 million barrels.

The price of gas really started shooting up in January 2021. Since then, an average of 147.5 million barrels have been supplied to the Midwest per month. That’s about 10 million gallons more per month than during the first 13 months of the pandemic and about 4.5 million gallons less than the average of the 18 years prior.

The data is muddied, however, due to the early days of the pandemic when there was an unprecedented little amount of driving in modern America — a symptom of lockdowns and COVID-19 fears.

The price increase is the result of multiple factors, among them:

The lack of U.S. energy independence, a major talking point for Republicans.

Energy companies fearing that new drilling projects could be shut down by the Biden as his administration pushes the U.S. toward a greener future.

Possibly some price gouging, which gas companies say they aren’t doing but Democrats have aimed to call out and curb; Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an anti-gas price gouging order on June 21, and gas prices statewide have decreased since, according to GasBuddy.com, although most gas prices in the country have fallen since that day with other governors not making such an order.

The war in Ukraine and resultant European embargoes against one of the continent’s primary oil providers: Russia.

Gas’s costliness is not just a U.S. problem.

According to a report based on June 7 prices tracked by GlobalPetrolPrices.com, gasoline prices in the U.S. are near the middle of the road. At the time, U.S. gas was averaging $4.79 per gallon, compared to $9.05 in Sweden, $2.35 in Saudi Arabia, $4.85 in Japan, $7.78 in Italy, $8.24 in Israel, $6.49 in Canada and $8.06 in France.

Alex Rodriguez Reporter