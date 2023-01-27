Despite public opposition, Waterford village officials say library funding cut will stand

WATERFORD — A public show of support for the Waterford Public Library has not persuaded the village's elected leaders to reconsider a $100,000 cut in funding to support the library.

Village President Don Houston and other members of the Village Board say they have no plans to revisit a more than 30% funding reduction that has prompted library officials to make plans for program cuts and staff layoffs.

Library backers have objected loudly to the village's budget action.

Restoration of the library's funding was a common theme Jan. 9 during a town hall-style meeting that drew about 200 people inside the local firehouse.

Elected officials, however, are offering little reason for hope that the village's financial support for the library in 2023 will be discussed any further.

Houston said the village's budget for this year has been approved, and he has heard nothing about any member of the Village Board wanting to reopen the library issue.

Houston said he is waiting to hear something from the library's board of trustees rather than planning to take action at the village.

"I want to work together," he said. "We can work through it."

The library board has approved plans for laying off as many as 10 employees and eliminating yoga, book clubs and other programs, after the Village Board reduced its financial support of the library from $300,000 a year to $200,000.

Village officials have described the library as overstaffed and overfunded, with a total budget of $800,000, which includes other funding from Racine County and private donors.

Village Board member Pat Goldammer said he is willing to revisit library funding next year, but he would not propose any reconsideration this year, and he doubts any other board member would, either.

"It's a done deal for this year," he said.

The Waterford Village Board in November approved a $16.5 million village budget for 2023 that raised property taxes by $300,000 — from $2.6 million to $2.9 million — while reducing funding for the library, as well as capital spending and other operations.

After hearing public questions and objections to the library cut, village officials held a special meeting Jan. 9 at the village fire station to discuss the issue.

Members of the community and other library backers urged reconsideration of the budget or other steps to restore the library's financial base.

Although local government agencies often make midyear adjustments to their budgets, Village Board member Troy McReynolds joined Houston and Goldammer in saying that no reconsideration is likely for the library.

McReynolds said it would establish "a terrible precedent" if the village set a spending plan and then reopened debate on specific departments or funding issues.

"I don't want to go down that road," he said.

Referring to the library, he added: "We have to find a way for this to operate within the money that is available."

The Village Board is scheduled to meet Feb. 6, but library funding is not on the agenda.

Other board members could not be reached for comment.

Located at 101 N. River St., the library operates in a village-owned building — next door to Village Hall — but it functions separately and is governed by its own board of directors.

The facility is open six days a week and has 16 employees, most of them part-time.

The library records about 52,000 visitors a year, or more than 100 a day on average.

The funding issue has created controversy in the community, with library supporters calling the village’s $100,000 budget cut excessive, while village officials say the library has engaged in reckless spending and questionable fiscal management.

Houston, McReynolds and Goldammer all said they support the library and its role in the community.

"I'm willing to work and help," Houston said. "But I've heard nothing from the library board."

Goldammer said he likes the idea of a joint meeting between the Village Board and library board to discuss the funding issue.

"There just has to be a bigger dialogue," he said. "We have to work together."