Aug. 25 fire, Caledonia

"Extensive fire damage" was reported after an early-morning fire on the 9700 block of Saratoga Drive in Caledonia.

 Caledonia Fire Department

CALEDONIA — A 3 a.m. fire Sunday led to “extensive fire damage throughout the home” but no injuries, even though the home didn’t have any smoke detectors, according Caledonia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim St. Amand.

While fighting the fire on the 9700 block of Saratoga Drive, near the northern border of Racine County, the Caledonia Fire Department was aided by firefighters from Raymond, Oak Creek and South Shore fire departments. The Racine Fire Bells also responded to the scene.

A Facebook post regarding the fire from the Caledonia Fire Department read: “Another early morning fire, this time on Saratoga Dr. Everyone got out of the house unharmed. A good reminder to check your smoke detectors after you read this! When you’re sleeping is when you need them the most!!”

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

