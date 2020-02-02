Despite City Council voting to change the name, signs for Christopher Columbus Causeway remain. Why?

RACINE — Although the Racine City Council approved removing the name of controversial historical figure Christopher Columbus’ name from one of its lakefront streets four months ago, the new signs probably won’t be up until June.
In October, the City Council voted 11-4 to rename Christopher Columbus Causeway to Kipikawi Causeway.
Kipikawi is what the native Potawatomi called the Root River. Kipikawi has also been the name of Park High School’s yearbook for more than 100 years.
Commissioner of Public Works John Rooney said that the street signs for Kipikawi Causeway have already been made. But they won’t be put up until 10 a.m. on June 20, when Coming Together Racine is planning a name-change celebration at Festival Hall.
Coming Together Racine is an organization that aims to combat racism in the greater Racine area. It successfully advocated for the removal of Columbus’ name from Racine’s street.
Racine Public Library Director Jessica MacPhail, who is also Coming Together Racine’s treasurer, said that representatives from several Native American nations are expected to attend the June 20 ceremony.
The City of Racine’s name change only applies to 400 feet of road, extending eastward from Fourth Street. Most of the causeway, extending all the way out to Reefpoint Marina, has retained its Christopher Columbus namesake.
That’s because most of the road is owned by the county, not the city, and thus the Racine County Board of Supervisors still needs to decide if it will change the name of the rest of the road to align with what the city is doing, or leave the name alone.
The matter was presented to a county committee on Jan. 23, but no action was taken. In an email, Public Works Director Julie Anderson told The Journal Times that the county still hasn’t received “a copy of the approving Resolution from the city regarding the new/proposed name,” although she noted “this may come up on a future agenda.”
What’s wrong with the name?
Originally called the Fourth Street Causeway, the Christopher Columbus Causeway got its name after a city vote in June 1991 and a celebration on Oct. 20, 1992, recognizing the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ voyage to the Americas. Historians believe Columbus first made landfall in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.
But Columbus’ name isn’t remembered as favorably nowadays as it has been in years past. Only 56% of Americans still approve of celebrating Christopher Columbus Day as a national holiday, according to a 2019 poll from Rasmussen Reports, but 79% of college students think the holiday should be replaced with Indigenous Peoples Day, according to a 2019 poll from College Pulse.
In October 2018, Los Angeles removed a statute of Columbus from one of its parks, and three states along with dozens of cities across the U.S. no longer celebrate Columbus Day.