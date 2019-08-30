RACINE — To the displeasure of some Downtown business and property owners, the Hospitality Center is one step closer to being able to extend its hours.
The city’s Plan Commission approved a request Wednesday to allow the Hospitality Center, 614 Main St., which provides food and services to more than 100 low-income individuals daily, to be open from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The expanded hours now have to go before the City Council for final approval.
The center had been open five days a week for a time last year, but was found to have been exceeding its conditional-use permit. After a “review period” that began last December, in which the center was ordered to be closed on Wednesdays but could remain open the rest of the week, the center is looking to return to providing services and food to its patrons Monday-Friday.
City staff was pleased with how the center operated during the review period, as it closed on time and continuously had a volunteer or employee work as a monitor who discouraged patrons from loitering along Main Street and helped keep the sidewalk clear of litter.
Despite complying with the increased restrictions, a couple nearby businessmen expressed ongoing concerns.
Dan DuMont, the owner of Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, located on the same block of Main Street as the Hospitality Center, said that he believes the center doesn’t fit Downtown and should be established somewhere else.
DuMont showed respect for the center’s mission, saying, “I would like to see a center like that open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” but he added that Downtown “is a business district. I don’t see how (the Hospitality Center) constitutes as a business.”
City Council President Jason Meekma responded by pointing out that forcing the Hospitality Center could place undue cost on the center and the group that runs it.
Joe Muratore Jr., an attorney who owns a building on Main Street, sent an email to the commission that echoed DuMont's concerns.
“Will expanded hours and days negatively impact my building? Absolutely,” Muratore wrote. “The noise from the Center’s guests, while lessened (during the review period), continues to interfere with my tenants on just about a daily basis. However, frankly, I think the center is making the effort one would expect to lessen the noise. It will never get to the point where the noise level is similar to what is typical in a business area.”
Wally Herman, a Hospitality Center board member, offered a counterpoint. He said that “the vast majority of the people who go to the Hospitality Center live Downtown.”
Herman felt that restricting the center’s hours of operation would do little to solve the issues presented by Muratore and DuMont.
Not all Downtown business owners agree with Muratore and DuMont.
JJ McAuliffe, who lives Downtown and owns McAuliffe’s on the Square on Sixth Street, told the City Council in December: “Loitering has been an issue for many, many years — it’s not the Hospitality Center that’s causing a lot of that loitering … It’s always been here.”
Speaking to the Plan Commission on Wednesday, four individuals representing the Hospitality Center said that the extension of hours would provide two main benefits to the community:
First, by being open five days a week, there would no longer be a one-day gap in services each week, ensuring that even those without money and shelter would have two meals a day, five days a week.
Second, by being open until 2:30 p.m., people who are homeless will have somewhere to stay for a larger proportion of the day. Seth Raymond, the center’s executive director and pastor at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, said that the longer hours could lessen the “stress” on other nearby institutions — like the Racine Public Library — who are often patronized by the same people who go to the Hospitality Center.
Would seem the Alderperson and State Representative for the area should be able to get involved and explore options. ----If of course they can take some time off from fighting climate change and the use of plastic straws.
