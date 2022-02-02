Despite being 'headhunted' by Cincinnati school district, Gallien expected to stay with RUSD

RACINE — While Dr. Eric Gallien was one of 11 finalists out of 90 in consideration to be the new Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent, it appears the Racine Unified School District superintendent is here to stay.

Gallien, according to RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp, was "headhunted" for the position and did not actively seek consideration. Gallien has had his name pulled from consideration, according to Tapp.

"It is not uncommon for superintendents to be recruited — especially a superintendent of Dr. Gallien's caliber and skill set," Tapp said in an email. "However, he will be staying in Racine."

Gallien took over as RUSD superintendent in May 2018, with the board voting unanimously in February 2020 to extend his $215,259 salaried contract for two years. The current contract will expire on June 30.

The RUSD Board of Education is actively working on the superintendent's review and renewal of his contract, with a meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, according to Tapp. If his contract is renewed, he is expected to receive a 2.5% pay increase.

"I have a great relationship with my Board of Education and with this community and I am committed to staying in Racine to continue our work to raise student achievement," ‍Gallien said in an email.

