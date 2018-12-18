CALEDONIA — Despite disapproval from one trustee, the Village Board on Monday approved a two-year contract that includes a pay raise for Village Administrator Tom Christensen.
Christensen had announced in September that he planned to retire, but changed his mind, which was announced at a Village Board meeting on Nov. 19. At Monday’s Village Board meeting, his new contract was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Trustee Jay Benkowski voting against it.
What’s in the contract?
Christensen’s new contract begins Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2020. He will be paid $125,000 per year starting in 2019.
Minutes from the Nov. 19 Village Board meeting show that several trustees proposed a salary of $122,500, but had been overruled.
When Christensen was hired in 2015, his salary was $92,000. He received a raise to $101,000 per year at the start of 2018.
In the new contract, if Christensen decides to leave the position, he must provide 30 days’ written notice and will be compensated for three months of severance pay.
He’s also allowed up to 25 days of paid vacation.
Lone dissent
“I’m having some trouble wrapping my head around things,” Benkowski said during Monday’s meeting.
Primarily, Benkowski disapproved of Christensen being able to only provide 30 days’ notice if he chooses to quit or retire, while the village still would have to pay him for three months. Benkowski aired his concerns even though previous village administrator contracts had been written the same way.
In a proposed draft for the contract, Village Attorney Elaine Ekes had offered the idea of raising the minimum to 60 days written notice, but that change was later removed.
“There was a suggestion to go to 60 days, there was a conversation,” Ekes explained. “Thirty was what was always in the contract. I had changed it to 60 for discussion purposes, but then we changed it back to 30 because that was what it had always been.”
Trustee Dave Prott said that when he instructed Ekes on how to write the new contract, the instructions reflected what the Village Board had discussed in a closed session on Nov. 19. Governmental bodies can go into closed session to discuss personnel matters.
“I don’t feel comfortable with 30 (days of written notice). I’m just saying that. I don’t think that’s enough time to put the village in a good position, even if we have a temporary person there for two months. It could take easily three months to get a new person,” Benkowski said.
Later, Benkowski apologized for having not noticed the 30-day minimum, and gave that as his reason for not voting in favor of the contract.
“I was not fully aware of that clause,” he said. “I didn’t focus on it and I take issue with it.”
During Monday’s meeting, Benkowski also questioned allowing the village administrator to have 25 days of paid vacation per year and also allowing some of those hours to carryover if they go unused, but he didn’t cite those stipulations as reasons for his disapproval.
