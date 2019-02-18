RACINE — Racine County officials are continuing to move forward with a plan to possibly build a new juvenile care center to replace its current juvenile detention facility on Taylor Avenue.
The county last week released images of what features the facility could possibly include. But the plan is far from finalized, as it is subject to approval and funding from the state.
Different areas in the facility would include space for programs, recreation, visiting, juvenile courts and health care, among others. A large courtyard in the center of the facility would connect the entire facility.
“We want to use the least restrictive environment possible to help with rehabilitation and getting youth on the right path,” said Hope Otto, director of the Racine County Human Services Department. “It’s so important to make the environment they are in less of that and to acknowledge the juvenile’s brain development and time frame.”
The county is in the process of discussing where such a facility would be located, and who it would partner with in the community to make the facility a reality. The county has until March 31 to submit an application to the state for approval to build the facility, which would be called a Secure Residential Care Center for Children and Youth — housing non-serious juvenile offenders. The state could cover 95 percent of the design and construction costs of the facility.
The design
John Cain, the design director at Venture Architects, a Milwaukee firm, presented the design plans at the Joint Meeting of the Racine County Health and Human Development Committee and Human Services Board on Feb. 11. The facility would have three secure housing areas that would include room for 16 juveniles and have space for laundry and outdoor exercise along with a kitchen and an office. There would be eight sleeping rooms within the housing area, with space for two individuals per room.
“We don’t want this to look like a prison,” Cain said.
Cain said the outer perimeter of the facility might simply include a property fence. Edward Kamin, the superintendent of the Juvenile Detention Center in Racine, also said much of the security would be in the design of the facility, including where rooms lock and where cameras are placed.
“This will be a secure facility … it has to be,” Kamin said.
There may also be room in the facility for an additional housing unit, which means the future capacity of the facility could total 64. Outdoor exercise is a major component to the planning of the facility, according to Cain. The design plans also put an emphasis on an outdoor courtyard.
Cain and Racine County employees toured the New Beginnings Youth Development Center in Washington, D.C., a highly praised juvenile facility, when thinking about the design of the facility. New Beginnings, which was built in 2009, focuses on teaching youth about positive relationships, successful coping, decision-making skills, self-awareness and behavioral change, according to the center.
Cain said he learned that when New Beginnings was being designed, making it look and act like a school was important to its planners.
“The child is going to leave,” Cain said. “If we can help that transition from being incarcerated to being back in the family, I think these programs and this facility can help facilitate that.”
The main focus of the facility will be on trauma-informed design — a concept that is focused on designing a space that is welcoming and safe while providing a degree of privacy. However, that should not harm the staff’s need to monitor residents’ behavior, according to Venture Architects.
“Aspects of security are important,” said Cain. “But the ability to create a space that is therapeutic, that works well, both for the children and the staff that will have to be there every day.”
Venture Architects has designed the Milwaukee County Jail and Criminal Justice Facility, Jackson Correctional Institution in Black River Falls and the Polk County Justice Center in Balsam Lake, among many other justice centers across the Midwest.
Possible locations and a task force
There are still four to five locations being considered for the facility, said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. He wants to make the location accessible for other counties, as Racine County may be able to contract space at the facility with nearby counties.
Discussions for possible partners at the facility are continuing as well. Kamin said Gateway Technical College and Racine County Workforce Solutions could be future partners.
“We’re all members of communities and the kids are returning to the communities, so they need to be involved in all aspects of it,” Kamin said.
Otto said a task force is being created for input for the design and programming of the facility. She said county staff, Racine County Board supervisors, members of the faith community and others might be a part of the task force. It would likely be co-chaired by her and Kamin. Otto also wants the task force to include an individual who previously went through the juvenile detention system.
“It’s also really important to have someone who has gone through the system to talk about their experience and what can be done to improve it or making sure there are certain parts included,” Otto said.
A resolution regarding authorizing the submission of a final grant application will likely not be held by the committee until its March 11 meeting. However, the March 31 deadline may be pushed back as the grant committee has not been selected by the state yet.
“We always talk about what’s going to happen when you get home,” said Kamin. “Now it’s not only what are you going to do when you get home, but what are you going to do for the next part of your life.”
Type 1 facility
While Racine County officials are largely talking about a new detention center for non-serious juvenile offenders, talks are still ongoing about a possible facility in Racine County for more serious offenders.
No final decisions have been made regarding the placement of a Type 1 Facility, according to the Department of Corrections.
“The Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in consultation with Governor Tony Evers’ office, community stakeholders and county partners, will make decisions and communications regarding potential Type 1 locations in the near future,” said Clare Hendricks, deputy communications director for the DOC.
The state said that one or more Type 1 facilities, which are facilities for serious juvenile offenders and juveniles convicted as adults, must be created by 2021. A 25-member Juvenile Corrections Study Committee met six times in 2018 — members provided their recommendations for the location of the facility to the Department of Administration last October.
One of those recommendations included the Southern Wisconsin Center campus off Highway C in Racine County’s Town of Dover, however, a Milwaukee County location was more heavily favored by the selection committee because of the high number of youth from Milwaukee who would be placed there, among many other factors.
