Deputies' promotions announced

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has announced that two Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies have been promoted to the rank of investigator.

Deputy Devin Andersen's promotion was effective on Monday and Deputy Jason Backlawski's promotion was effective as of Tuesday.

Both will be assigned be assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

