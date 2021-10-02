Deported and back again: How Ricardo Fierro made it back home to Racine

Ricardo Fierro wants to be here legally. He always has. For about two decades, he lived in the U.S. unbothered. Then, one day, the government’s policy about how to treat immigrants like him seemed to change.
He was an unofficial adviser to several government entities and elected officials, including former Mayor John Dickert and Racine Unified School District leaders.
He became a trusted leader for Racine’s immigrant community. Fluent in English and Spanish, he could help others with legal and immigration matters. He became a local leader with the nonprofits Racine Interfaith Coalition, establishing its immigration committee that’s still active today, and landing a job with Voces de la Frontera, a group that supports rights for immigrants and low-wage workers.
He’s a father of five and a husband. He’s got a clean criminal record, excluding being cited a couple of times for driving without a license.
The son of a semipro baseball player, Fierro, now 42, hates soccer — “it’s a waste of time; you play literally all day and it’s still zero-zero” — and loves basketball. In July, his Facebook profile photo featured the Milwaukee Bucks amid their championship run.
By all measures, he was a taxpaying member of the Racine community. He just couldn’t vote or get a driver’s license, and was always watching his back for immigration enforcement.
This is his story of coming to America, being deported, and returning legally to his home in Racine.
The first time
Fierro’s older brother, Rodolfo, has a disability, the result of having been hit by a truck as a 2-year-old. It was a miracle he lived to see his 3rd birthday; even more of one that he’s alive today at 46.
After turning 18, Rodolfo didn’t have many opportunities. The institutions for people with disabilities in Mexico aren’t nearly as skilled as those north of the Rio Grande. In Mexico, Rodolfo was only able to land one job as a manual laborer in a factory, and it would have paid him one-fourth of the country’s already meager minimum wage — not even enough to cover the cost of transportation from home to the factory and back every day.
In 1995, when Ricardo was 16 years old, his parents sent him to stay with a relative in Racine for two weeks as a sort of “scout” for the family, to see if they could make a new life there and also find better opportunities for Rodolfo.
Driving down Durand Avenue with his uncle, the teenaged Fierro thought American homes looked like “Barbie houses.” In Mexico, most homes had flat roofs and “were all square.” Fierro had never seen slanted roofs except for dollhouses.
He told his parents they could make a life here. And they did. They got tourist visas, allowing them to stay in the U.S. legally but temporarily.
Fierro enrolled at Case High School and graduated from there in 1999. He landed a number of different jobs, at a restaurant, then in a factory and in hotels before getting more involved in advocacy work.
Eventually, the government stopped renewing the visas, but made no effort to remove the Fierros from the country.
After decades, he still seemed no closer to being a U.S. citizen.
It’s a common complaint. “Since 1991, when the current quotas went into effect, time spent waiting to apply for a green card (i.e., legal permanent residence) has doubled for applicants immigrating through the family‐sponsored and employment‐based quota categories — from an average of 2 years and 10 months to 5 years and 8 months,” states a 2019 report from Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
July 24, 2018
“Don’t open the door.” It’s a lesson everyone who’s undocumented learns. Never open the door for anyone who knocks if you don’t know who they are, because they could be immigration enforcement. If you don’t open the door, they can’t arrest you without a warrant.
When Fierro got deported, it wasn’t because he’d committed a crime.
Undercover immigration agents just showed up one day. Fierro said he’s never gotten a straight answer on why he was targeted.
As he left his mom’s house at about 8 a.m. on July 24, 2018, he noticed two trucks with tinted windows that seemed to be following him. He drove around a little bit longer until it seemed he was no longer being followed before actually going home.
Once inside, he still didn’t feel safe. Soon after, the two vehicles were parked outside his house.
Fierro called the Racine Police Department.
Officers arrived and talked with the people in the trucks. Fierro’s suspicions ended up being confirmed: They were agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The Racine Police Department confirmed this narrative. However, when The Journal Times requested the arrest record, a federal public affairs officer replied in an email “Due to privacy, ICE has nothing we can share regarding this case.” ICE has not yet replied to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Journal Times, issued Aug. 24. The officer did not reply to a follow-up email asking why “privacy” was substantive enough reason to not release government documents.
With the trucks waiting outside and his family inside, Fierro decided to cut his losses. He kissed his baby and wife goodbye, made sure to leave his cellphone at home — he didn’t want all of those phone numbers and names falling into ICE’s hands — and went outside. He was quickly surrounded by agents.
“Don’t resist arrest,” he was told.
“I’m not resisting anything,” he replied, and let himself be led away.
He was one of about half-a-dozen undocumented people in and around Racine who were arrested by ICE in summer 2018, according to the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Waiting for nothing
The U.S. government had been well aware of Fierro’s presence in the country since soon after he got back across the border in 1998.
It’s not like he was hiding.
This is a common experience. More than 830,000 people filed petitions to become naturalized U.S. citizens in both 2018 and 2019. The peak came in 2008 when 1.047 million became citizens. In the 1950s and 1960s, fewer than 120,000 “lawful permanent residents” became citizens per year.
Mexico consistently has been the most common country of origin for new U.S. citizens, with 122,000 becoming naturalized in 2019, a 14.5% share of the country’s total, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The waiting was the worst
Fierro was in ICE detention for a year. The waiting was the worst part.
He believes the design of the system is intentional: to make the jail time so grueling that people just give up hope and rescind their right to try to stay in the country.
“I never did anything. I help people. Why am I here? Why am I being punished? What did I do?” he thought to himself in his first days behind bars, trying to fight off a bout of depression. “You’re not in control of yourself, your space.”
On the outside, he’d made a career helping others. Behind bars, “I don’t have a way to help myself out.”
Once you give up the right to due process, you’ll be on a plane, headed back usually to your country of birth in less than a week. Decide to fight the allegations in court and it will take months (if not longer) for your case to be heard. “The average stay in immigration detention for people in fast-track removal was 11.4 days from October 2017 through September 2018,” the Associated Press reported.
“To me, it would be not good to just leave. I had to fight,” Fierro said. He ended up spending 374 days locked up.
Rallies were held and letters were signed in Racine — led by his supporters, elected officials and his families — calling to stop the deportation. Mayor Cory Mason and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave came to his defense. None of it made a difference other than bring attention to the issue.
There were four judges in immigration court in Chicago that could have heard his case. Fierro’s landed with the one most likely to deport.
After the first six months, Fierro’s case came up. The strict judge ruled Fierro be deported. Fierro remembers his whole family crying that day.
He appealed the decision. More waiting.
Another six months passed. Six months of sitting in Kankakee Jail, about an hour south of Chicago. Six months of playing the Uno card game so much the color almost vanished from his deck. Six months of rats squealing underfoot. Six months of smelling human urine 24/7. Six months of helping non-English speakers fill out their paperwork.
“I think these people needed help,” Fierro said of his fellows in lockup. It gave him purpose in the monotony of incarceration.
Despite trying to do everything right, Fierro lost the appeal. An attorney told him he’d have maybe a 10% chance of winning on re-appeal, and he’d be in jail for at least probably another eight months.
“That’s too long,” Fierro remembers thinking.
In jail, with the bland walls and repetitive routine and unchanging environment, “You’re kind of brain dead. Nothing is happening.” He saw people who’d been there for two years who seemed to just be “not there mentally … They were more like zombies.”
Fierro didn’t want to end up like that. “I’m not fighting anymore,” he said at the time.
Within a week, he was back in Mexico, a country he hadn’t stepped foot in for two decades.
A bus dropped him in Reynosa — a dangerous, gang-ridden Mexican border city — on Aug. 2, 2019. His family secured transport back to the suburb of Guadalajara where he grew up.
He spent the next two-plus years staying with an uncle and later in a house his parents still owned down there.
He also spent it 1,800 miles away from his five children, watching them grow up through phone calls and video chats and photographs.
Homecoming
Fierro told members of the Racine Interfaith Coalition during a meeting earlier this month that “the law” is what sent him out of the U.S. He wanted to get back in the same way he was kicked out: legally.
At one point, he was contacted by a New York law firm. The firm’s goal was to bring back three groups of people: deported U.S. military veterans (of which there are hundreds), deported former recipients of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, i.e., people brought into the U.S. as children) and deported community leaders such as Fierro.
At first, he ignored the voicemail, writing it off as some kind of scam.
But then, by happenstance, he read about that same law firm in Guadalajara’s local newspaper, El Informador, giving some credibility to that random phone call he’d received.
The law firm has declined to be interviewed for this story. “They did it, like, very privately,” Fierro said. “They don’t want to go public,” at least not in the U.S.
So, he belatedly responded to the call. The firm told Fierro about something he’d never heard of: Humanitarian Parole.
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: “Humanitarian Parole is used to bring someone who is otherwise inadmissible into the United States for a temporary period of time due to an emergency.”
Despite Fierro’s firsthand knowledge and having read extensively about immigration law while locked up, it still took lawyers dedicated to immigration law to get people like Fierro back into the country, and to do it legally — a sign of how incredibly complex and confusing America’s immigration policies are.
Fierro’s strong community ties, lack of criminal history and status as a well-known local figure made him a prime candidate for Humanitarian Parole. The pandemic served as the “emergency,” especially since his mother had suffered from COVID-19, was hospitalized and survived, but continues to have health issues that Fierro can help with, since he speaks English the best out of his family.
The law firm got Fierro an appointment at the border.
He showed up at the Border Patrol station between Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Mexico, documents in hand, along with clothes and a backpack — it’s important in certain parts of Mexico, especially border towns, to never travel with luggage, for fear of looking wealthy and thus becoming a target for kidnappers.
He handed over his Mexican ID and Mexican passport to the immigration officials. It was a Friday.
Then came 4 hours in a waiting room as his papers were checked, and rechecked, and checked again. Fierro couldn’t do anything but wait, fully expecting a fruitless endeavor and to be sent back to Guadalajara — it would’ve been a “miracle” to be allowed to reunite with his family in Wisconsin. His wife, while getting closer to citizenship stateside, was still at least a year away from being allowed to travel to visit him in Mexico without risking her residency in the U.S.
After 4 hours, someone came out and asked him who he’d be living with in the U.S. He told them he’d be with his wife and family in Racine, Wisconsin. Another 90 minutes passed.
Then, he saw the agent pass the folder to a supervisor. He flipped through the papers quickly.
Fierro then was handed a form to sign. A nurse performed a health exam. His fingerprints were taken. An agent showed him to a door pointed north, the door to the United States. He was free to re-enter the country.
He crossed the border bewildered. He doesn’t remember the walk.
On the American side, he met with a humanitarian group, the Angry Tias & Abuelas. They gave him a place to spend the night, then helped him secure a flight from Brownsville to Houston, and then from Houston to Milwaukee.
Landing in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 28, he was met with hugs and tears from his parents and wife. Ricardo Fierro was home.
One year of legal status
Under Fierro’s Humanitarian Parole, he has one year of legal status in the U.S.
He’s in the process of petitioning for legal status. His name, presumably, will soon be at the bottom of the massive backlog of applicants, years away from being taken up for consideration by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
While Fierro was away, his wife’s file reached the top of the pile. She’s now one step closer to full legal status and one step further from the threat of deportation.
Fierro hopes the end of his own path to citizenship could now be years away, rather than decades.
Of the myth that undocumented immigrants bring rises in crime, Fierro noted “When you don’t have papers … you don’t want to be noticed.”
Smart girl
Two weeks before Fierro got let back into the country, the youngest of his five children — Josephine “Joshie” Rose, a friendly but reserved, small-faced and curious 3-year-old, who really only got to know her father through computer and phone screens — told her mom and grandparents that her father was going to walk her to school next week.
They figured the preschooler’s imagination was getting the best of her.
On the first day of school this year at Stephen Bull Early Education Center, her abuela (grandmother) dropped her off. A week later, Fierro bent down to hold her tiny hand as he walked Joshie Rose into the building on DeKoven Avenue.
The 3-year-old’s premonition was right, just a week early. Daddy was coming home.