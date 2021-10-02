Deported and back again: How Ricardo Fierro made it back home to Racine

“I never did anything. I help people. Why am I here? Why am I being punished? What did I do?” he thought to himself in his first days behind bars, trying to fight off a bout of depression. “You’re not in control of yourself, your space.”

On the outside, he’d made a career helping others. Behind bars, “I don’t have a way to help myself out.”

Once you give up the right to due process, you’ll be on a plane, headed back usually to your country of birth in less than a week. Decide to fight the allegations in court and it will take months (if not longer) for your case to be heard. “The average stay in immigration detention for people in fast-track removal was 11.4 days from October 2017 through September 2018,” the Associated Press reported.

“To me, it would be not good to just leave. I had to fight,” Fierro said. He ended up spending 374 days locked up.

Rallies were held and letters were signed in Racine — led by his supporters, elected officials and his families — calling to stop the deportation. Mayor Cory Mason and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave came to his defense. None of it made a difference other than bring attention to the issue.

