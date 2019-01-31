Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
Kenosha Joint Services

SALEM LAKES — Eight fire departments responded to a house “nearly fully engulfed” in flames in Salem Lakes early Thursday morning, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department press release.

At 2:14 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the house in the 28600 block of 109th Street for a structure fire. It was unoccupied but almost completely engulfed by the time crews arrived.

Fire crews from Kansasville, Somers, Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Wheatland, Randall and Newport Township, Ill., responded to the scene.

Crews ruled the fire contained at 4:13 a.m. and had cleared the scene by 4:40 a.m., according to Sgt. Tony Gonzalez of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. The house sustained “substantial damage,” the release said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments