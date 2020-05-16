Department of Workforce Development expands staff to meet claim demands

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has expanded its staff by working with two call center vendors, and a processing and adjudication vendor, to meet increased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
DWD will be able to extend its call center hours to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the additional staff, according to a news release.
Training of more than 55 workers from Alorica, a national work-at-home staffing firm, began this week, with up to 500 employees expected once fully staffed. The Alorica staff will be able to start answering calls after completing a week of accelerated training.
Beyond Vision, a staffing company for visually challenged individuals, is scheduled to open a call center on June 1 with 50 employees available to handle pandemic unemployment assistance application calls. From March 15 to May 9, there have been 518,000 unemployment applications and more than 1.8 million weekly claims. Moreover, since April 21, DWD has received more than 72,000 applications for pandemic unemployment assistance. To help process the claims, 100 employees from Nelnet, a national financial services company, have been assigned as well as another 100 to adjudicate the claims.
The Nelnet staff is anticipated to begin training June 1.
Recruiting underway
DWD also is recruiting to fill more than 315 positions, reassigning employees to the Unemployment Insurance Division, as well as receiving assistance from other state agencies. During the week of May 11, about 155 new staff members began work with the DWD. Next week, 230 more are expected to start.
In another effort to serve the public, DWD implemented JARVIS on its website.
JARVIS is a chatbot software that assists claimants in locating resources based on information they provide.
“I’m incredibly appreciative and excited for the additional assistance our UI Division is getting from other DWD divisions, state agencies, and vendors,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “We need all hands on deck to help the people of Wisconsin get the resources and financial support they need during the pandemic.”
