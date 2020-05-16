Department of Workforce Development expands staff to meet claim demands

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has expanded its staff by working with two call center vendors, and a processing and adjudication vendor, to meet increased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DWD will be able to extend its call center hours to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the additional staff, according to a news release.

Training of more than 55 workers from Alorica, a national work-at-home staffing firm, began this week, with up to 500 employees expected once fully staffed. The Alorica staff will be able to start answering calls after completing a week of accelerated training.

Beyond Vision, a staffing company for visually challenged individuals, is scheduled to open a call center on June 1 with 50 employees available to handle pandemic unemployment assistance application calls. From March 15 to May 9, there have been 518,000 unemployment applications and more than 1.8 million weekly claims. Moreover, since April 21, DWD has received more than 72,000 applications for pandemic unemployment assistance. To help process the claims, 100 employees from Nelnet, a national financial services company, have been assigned as well as another 100 to adjudicate the claims.

The Nelnet staff is anticipated to begin training June 1.