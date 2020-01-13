Deontrae Mayfield, Kiwanis Club to be honored at MLK event

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College has named Deontrae Mayfield and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine as this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarians for their contributions to society, as well as their dedication to volunteerism and philanthropic work.
They will be honored at Gateway’s 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at noon Monday, Jan. 20, in the Madrigrano Auditorium of the conference center on the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.
This year’s theme is “Hindsight is 20/20: Envision the Future.” Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The program will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker will be Katina Fuller-Scott, senior director of strategy, measurement and analysis for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.
Mayfield is the leader of Project Restoration, an organization committed to helping Racine’s youth in a number of ways, as well as providing guidance and assistance to their families.
Mayfield has helped city youth by providing job-seeking skills, mentoring and hiring youth to provide further career development through community service.
You have free articles remaining.
He is also a leader of the Main Project which provides wraparound services and financial support to best meet the needs of at-risk children and their families. Mayfield’s compassion and creative solutions to impact the city’s youth as well as other nonprofit organizations has resonated with others in Racine.
“Deontrae has that fighting spirit like Dr. Martin Luther King in a humble and direct way that embodies peace and love,” said Mayfield’s nominator. “He gives from his heart in hopes to make a change in the community he lives in.”
The inclusion of an organization that goes above and beyond to serve others was added to the Humanitarian Award entry list this year, and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine is the inaugural winner.
The group focuses on projects meeting the needs of families and children in the Racine area. Members have also sponsored or served on such efforts as the Senior Olympics, Special Olympics, Ascension All Saints Hospital volunteer patient drivers, Christmas lights at the Racine Zoo, food pantry drives for the needy, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the American Red Cross.
The group’s nominator says the Kiwanis Club of West Racine does its work “because it has a strong interest in helping the community in a selfless way, not expecting any reward — Dr. Martin Luther King always championed such involvement and giving back.”
In addition to the Humanitarian awards, Gateway will also honor Dream Keepers — the winners of the Peace Mentor, Kenosha Kindness Week and Peace Maker Awards — at the event.