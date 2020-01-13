Deontrae Mayfield, Kiwanis Club to be honored at MLK event

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College has named Deontrae Mayfield and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine as this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarians for their contributions to society, as well as their dedication to volunteerism and philanthropic work.

They will be honored at Gateway’s 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at noon Monday, Jan. 20, in the Madrigrano Auditorium of the conference center on the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.

This year’s theme is “Hindsight is 20/20: Envision the Future.” Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The program will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker will be Katina Fuller-Scott, senior director of strategy, measurement and analysis for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

Mayfield is the leader of Project Restoration, an organization committed to helping Racine’s youth in a number of ways, as well as providing guidance and assistance to their families.

Mayfield has helped city youth by providing job-seeking skills, mentoring and hiring youth to provide further career development through community service.

