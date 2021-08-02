Dentist served Burlington for 50 years with devotion and personal attention

BURLINGTON — The phone rang on Thanksgiving Day. It was an emergency. A child had been hurt.
JoAnne Breske told her boss that she would be right there.
Breske worked for Burlington dentist Anthony Rio, who was helping a little boy who had suffered broken front teeth in a mishap on that particular Thanksgiving.
Breske, the dentist’s assistant, said spending a holiday caring for someone in need was part of what made Rio a trusted and beloved dentist in Racine County for more than 50 years.
“He was a kind man who would do anything for anybody,” Breske said. “He was so generous, so nice.”
After a lifetime spent caring for others and building friendships in and around Burlington, Rio died July 16 after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 86.
Chicago native
Born in Chicago in 1934, Rio grew up during World War II as the son of a barber on the city’s South Side.
His younger brother, Ralph Rio, recalls that Tony, as most people knew him, was friendly and caring, even as a child. Although Tony was five years older, the two brothers walked to school together, collected stamps and played baseball.
Later in life, Tony was always happy to answer questions and offer advice to his brother on any medical-related issue — dental or otherwise.
“He was there for anybody who needed him,” Ralph said. “He was just a good guy.”
As a college student at Marquette University, Tony Rio met Nancy Jo Hensley, a fellow student from the Chicago suburbs. The two were married in 1958.
Settled in BurlingtonAfter Rio finished dental school, the couple headed north to Wisconsin and settled in Burlington — a community he had picked as a good place to start a dental practice. He previously set his sights on Boulder, Colorado. But the couple had a young daughter with a heart condition, and doctors advised against living in the high altitudes of Colorado.
Tony and Nancy raised three children in Burlington — one daughter and two sons — living first in a house on Kendrick Avenue and later in a house on Church Street. All three kids attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, known today as Catholic Central High School.
Their son, Patrick Rio, recalls watching his father build a successful dental practice through tireless work and dedication to his patients. The family kept a separate telephone line at home for patients to call at all hours.
In a pinch, Nancy would accompany Tony to the office and assist him, if needed.
“I remember being really proud,” Patrick said. “It seemed like he had an important job.”
The dental practice started in downtown Burlington, but Rio later resettled at 190 Gardner Ave., in a building shared with other doctors and professionals.
Rio served children and adults alike, making sure to remember families and to connect with people on a personal level — not just as a dentist.
Breske, who worked as his dental assistant for 32 years, said he helped patients to control their costs, and he offered easy payment plans. He also provided free care for low-income families.
Breske said her boss was an independent practitioner before health care was taken over by faceless corporations.
“He cared about people. He knew what they were going through,” she said. “You don’t find many like that now.”
Rio sold his dental practice in 2007, although he continued seeing patients for several more years under the new owners.
He and Nancy celebrated 59 years of marriage before she died in 2017. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2020.
Patrick Rio said his father was a throwback to a time when health care professionals made house calls, and when they concerned themselves with public service rather than profit.
“He was very passionate about it,” Patrick said. “That kind of stuff doesn’t happen today.”