Dentist served Burlington for 50 years with devotion and personal attention

“I remember being really proud,” Patrick said. “It seemed like he had an important job.”

The dental practice started in downtown Burlington, but Rio later resettled at 190 Gardner Ave., in a building shared with other doctors and professionals.

Rio served children and adults alike, making sure to remember families and to connect with people on a personal level — not just as a dentist.

Breske, who worked as his dental assistant for 32 years, said he helped patients to control their costs, and he offered easy payment plans. He also provided free care for low-income families.

Breske said her boss was an independent practitioner before health care was taken over by faceless corporations.

“He cared about people. He knew what they were going through,” she said. “You don’t find many like that now.”

Rio sold his dental practice in 2007, although he continued seeing patients for several more years under the new owners.

He and Nancy celebrated 59 years of marriage before she died in 2017. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2020.