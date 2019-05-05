MOUNT PLEASANT — A front-page story last week in the Wall Street Journal with the headline “Foxconn Tore Up a Village to Build a Plant, Then Retreated” got a lot of attention.
The story appeared in the April 30 edition of the newspaper and among several sources often quoted in The Journal Times, it had a quote from Racine County Supervisor Nick Demske of Racine, which stated “At some point, we’re talking about things that are just imaginary … We’re pretending.”
That quote stood out and some may have read the quote as stating that the Foxconn development itself is “imaginary” but Demske said he was speaking hypothetically.
“I certainly said the words that (were reported), I think like with most stories it’s maybe a little decontextualized to their purposes but not in a horribly misleading way,” Demske said.
Demske said he spoke with the reporter of the piece for about 20 minutes and his point was that the thousands of jobs Foxconn has committed to have not materialized yet, but it does not mean it won’t happen.
“I don’t think the author, for reasons of word count or whatever, put that in the context of what we were talking about,” Demske said. “But everything to some degree is imaginary until it’s not, and that was kind of what we were talking about.”
However, when it comes to Foxconn, Demske said government officials need to keep that perspective in mind and realize that the jobs and $10 billion investment have not technically arrived in the state.
Recently there has been a flurry of Foxconn news. On Wednesday, Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou met with President Donald Trump to update him on the development in Wisconsin. Then the next day, Thursday, Gou flew to Wisconsin and had his first face-to-face meeting with Gov. Tony Evers.
Gou is running for president of Taiwan and has since stepped back from the day-to-day operations at Foxconn.
In his conversation with Gou, Evers said they discussed how the the development will continue during the transition from Gou to other executives at Foxconn.
Demske said there is a “fetishization with the Foxconn project.”
“We’re constantly talking about 13,000 jobs, we’re constantly talking about a $10 billion investment and all these other numbers that we keep reciting over and over again like they’re meaningful,” Demske said. “As anyone who has ever made a budget even knows you project numbers out and then real numbers come and the two might have very little to do with each other.”
Demske has driven past the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant recently and acknowledges that work is being done in the area.
“I had to have seen nearly 100 people on the site and plenty of machines doing work,” Demske said.
Having perspective
But Demske’s real problem is people talking as if all the promises have come true.
“We are still nowhere near out of the woods, we’re still in the baby stages of this,” Demske said. “So when people come to Foxconn, when the President of the United States comes and puts a shovel in Foxconn’s ground and we’re looking at a plastic representation of what we hope this looks like one day.”
Foxconn is often brought up during county meetings and some supervisors might make deacons based on the potential of Foxconn, which is something Demske warns against.
“When we’re bringing up Foxconn in the conversation, I just want it to be very clear ‘OK, that’s fine to have that be part of our conversation, but let’s just remember that shouldn’t be all of our consideration because that’s not a done deal,’” Demske said. “In general I don’t think I’m saying anything that I haven’t heard over 1,000 people say when I knock on people’s doors in my district, so it’s interesting to me that one statement like that would get so much attention.”
Demske represents County Board District 1, which includes Downtown and the southside near the lake.
Normally when it comes to commenting to reporters about Foxconn, many local officials rely on an outside spokesman to craft a response.
“There’s only a few of us willing to speak to media outlets, partially maybe because of issues like this because of fear of things getting decontextualized and twisted toward a different purpose,” Demske said.
Demske said occasionally some reporters will ask him questions similar to “what do you think is going to happen with Foxconn?”
“They’re just asking people to guess about stuff and as helpful as that is, again, we need to remember ‘All right, this is only so helpful to your reporting because you’re just asking a random person with a title to use their imagination about the future,’” Demske said. “That’s a little arbitrary.”
