Dems may skip Assembly inauguration as GOP bans virtual participation, doesn't require masks

Assembly Democrats are threatening to protest next week's inauguration ceremony over the chamber's Republican leadership not mandating that lawmakers and staffers wear masks and over not allowing legislators, including those who are high-risk, to participate in floor sessions virtually.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said Wednesday in a published report that he’s afraid the lack of masks could spread COVID-19 and that having Democrats skip the ceremony is “a real possibility.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said that legislators and staffers would be asked to wear masks during the two-year legislative session that starts Monday but didn’t say they would be required.
“People all across Wisconsin safely go to work every day and members of the Assembly are capable of doing so as well,” Vos stated. “The Assembly will convene safely as other legislatures across the country have done during the pandemic. Members and staff are being asked to follow CDC guidelines, practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash their hands frequently.”
Hintz replied: “We shouldn’t have to choose between our jobs and our health."
In a joint statement, Hintz and other Democrats said: “We are currently operating in a period of the pandemic where the risk of transmission is exponentially higher than when we first instituted virtual options for the Legislature back in the spring ... While our responsibility to conduct the work of the Legislature and serve our constituents has never been more important, executing that responsibility absolutely does not need to come with increased risk of contracting and further spreading the virus to those around us.”
Rep. Jimmy Anderson, a Fitchburg Democrat who has only 20% to 30% lung capacity because he’s paralyzed from the chest down, told Up North News last week: "As someone with significant lung issues, a respiratory illness like COVID-19 could easily kill me." He called the lack of a mask mandate “irresponsible.”
Last year, it took months of battling over the Assembly's rules before Republicans allowed Anderson to call into meetings because of his condition.
State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, currently has COVID-19 (although his symptoms so far have been mild) and his quarantine won’t be over until at least Jan. 6, meaning — if he can’t participate virtually — he will be unable to participate in a few perfunctory votes, including the setting of the schedule and election of assembly speaker scheduled for Monday.
Should his symptoms worsen or last longer than expected, he doesn't know what he'll be able to do to represent his constituents should virtual participation continue to be banned.
The Journal Times reached out to Vos' office for response to Anderson's concerns and Ohnstad's situation Tuesday evening, and had not received a reply by 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Ohnstad, during a Wednesday morning phone interview, said he was confused by Vos and the rest of the Republicans who control the Assembly not allowing virtual participation amid the pandemic.
“This is something we can avoid,” he said, noting that virtual meetings in April — when the Legislature last voted on the passage of a COVID-19 response bill — “went off without much of a hitch.”
In April, “we took the important votes and we did that virtually,” Ohnstad continued. “The state has invested a lot of money to make this (virtual meeting) possible.”
Ohnstad implied that committee meetings, in which the nuts and bolts of legislation tend to be put together, would be nearly impossible to conduct safely amid the pandemic.
“Committee rooms are frequently very crowded … I just don’t think it’s safe for legislative staff and legislators themselves or the public,” Ohnstad said, pointing out that 1 in every 1,000 Americans has died from COVID and that nearly one out of every 12 Wisconsinites have either had it or have it right now, according to official data.
“We’re right on the cusp of having people have access to vaccines,” Ohnstad said, saying he looks forward to “normal” legislative proceedings in the second or third quarter of 2021.
Two families ripped apart
Empty Walmart shelves
Restaurants closing & mask wearing
Lonely churches
Atypical elections
America Strong
Mask making
'YOU ARE INCREDIBLY SAFE TO GO OUT'
Two phones, no answer
Recounting the 12th
Racine Unified recount
Swinging on a closed swingset
ReOPEN WISCONSIN PROTESTS
NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TESTING EFFORT
Thanking hospital workers: Ascension flyover
BACK IN ACTION, WITH A MASK
Waterford graduation 2020
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
BLACK LIVES MATTER
IN THE STREETS
SAYING HIS NAME
Marching for justice, peace
Kingdom Manna giveaway
JUNETEENTH
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Say their names
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Zoom meetings and community discussions
Park High School drive-up graduation
Zoo beach erosion
Racine Art Museum reopens, with masks
St. Catherine's Prom
Empty streets
Fire during Kenosha protests
Unrest after Jacob Blake shooting, preceding Kyle Rittenhouse shootings
Kenosha protests
Kenosha unrest
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Black Lives Matter debate takes center stage in Burlington
Capping off the globe
Dalquavis Ward convicted
Archbishop Jerome Listecki leads more than 100 faithful past scorched Car Source lot in Kenosha
Remembering Marcus Caldwell Jr.
"Mayor Pete" stumping for Biden
Getting out the vote efforts
Burlington schools
Mask requirements (sort of) continue
Santa masks up
SCHOOL PROTESTS
MASK UP TO BALL
BEGINNING OF THE END
Reporting from the Associated Press and Riley Vetterkind of Lee Newspapers contributed to this story.