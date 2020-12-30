Dems may skip Assembly inauguration as GOP bans virtual participation, doesn't require masks

Should his symptoms worsen or last longer than expected, he doesn't know what he'll be able to do to represent his constituents should virtual participation continue to be banned.

The Journal Times reached out to Vos' office for response to Anderson's concerns and Ohnstad's situation Tuesday evening, and had not received a reply by 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Ohnstad, during a Wednesday morning phone interview, said he was confused by Vos and the rest of the Republicans who control the Assembly not allowing virtual participation amid the pandemic.

“This is something we can avoid,” he said, noting that virtual meetings in April — when the Legislature last voted on the passage of a COVID-19 response bill — “went off without much of a hitch.”

In April, “we took the important votes and we did that virtually,” Ohnstad continued. “The state has invested a lot of money to make this (virtual meeting) possible.”

Ohnstad implied that committee meetings, in which the nuts and bolts of legislation tend to be put together, would be nearly impossible to conduct safely amid the pandemic.