Democrats wish more had been done during Assembly session that Speaker Vos cut short

That tax cut could be facing a veto or partial veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would rather keep the approximate $250 million for school spending.

The Republicans proposed tax cut includes a reduction in property taxes to be paid by manufacturers (by nearly $45 million) and would trim the general state debt by $100 million in part by tapping some of Wisconsin’s projected $620 million budget surplus.

Regardless of those passages, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said: “There’s so much that we left undone.”

Both Neubauer and Vos spoke highly in early-morning statements of the passage of 10 clean-water bills, but disagreed about what should or shouldn’t be done going forward.

“Speaker Vos wants to head home. We have session dates scheduled all the way through March,” Neubauer told The Journal Times, saying that there’s still time to tackle “the issues that Wisconsinites care about.”

Rep. Tip McGuire, a Somers Democrat who represents southern portions of Mount Pleasant and Racine, expressed feelings similar to Neubauer’s.