Democrats wish more had been done during Assembly session that Speaker Vos cut short
State Legislature

Democrats wish more had been done during Assembly session that Speaker Vos cut short

Wisconsin Assembly

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks to reporters in the Assembly chamber ahead of their final day in session Thursday in Madison. Vos says he hopes Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will sign into law a GOP income tax cut proposal passing the Legislature on Thursday.

 Scott Bauer, Associated Press

MADISON — The 2020 Wisconsin Assembly session ended in the wee hours of the morning in the state capitol Friday, following a 90-minute delay as Republicans met privately in caucus to amend a last-minute bill, related to remediating chemical contamination.

When Republicans returned from their behind-closed-doors meeting, Democrats applauded. The floor session had started just after 10 a.m. Thursday but didn’t conclude until after midnight, allowing legislators and staff to finally go home.

Despite the late finish, many Democrats don’t think they should be going home yet. The legislative calendar allows for the Assembly to continue meeting and passing legislation until March 26.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, gaveled the end of the session early Friday morning.

Democrats wanted to tackle a few other issues this session, namely:

  • Expanding Medicaid which, had it been taken up in 2014, would have saved the state $1.1 billion in the next five years according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Closing the so-called “dark store loophole,”

  • which would lead to higher taxes for some nationwide retailers like Walgreens, Walmart and Target.

Addressing climate change

  • .
  • Expanding protections for tenants/renters.
  • Passing a
nonpartisan redistricting bill
  • , which Gov. Tony Evers has called for following a decade of accusations that Wisconsin Republicans gerrymandered the state’s election districts, accusations Republicans have vehemently denied.

Vos disagreed and believes it was right to stop the session short of its maximum allotted time, although there’s a good chance the Assembly will reconvene in May in case any proposals get vetoed by Evers.

In a statement issued just before 1 a.m. Friday, the leader of Wisconsin’s Assembly Republicans said that “The Assembly regular session ended on a high note,” touting an increase in agricultural aid and the passage of a GOP plan that may cut taxes by an average of between $100 and $300 per year for most Wisconsin taxpayers.

That tax cut could be facing a veto or partial veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would rather keep the approximate $250 million for school spending.

The Republicans proposed tax cut includes a reduction in property taxes to be paid by manufacturers (by nearly $45 million) and would trim the general state debt by $100 million in part by tapping some of Wisconsin’s projected $620 million budget surplus.

Regardless of those passages, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said: “There’s so much that we left undone.”

Both Neubauer and Vos spoke highly in early-morning statements of the passage of 10 clean-water bills, but disagreed about what should or shouldn’t be done going forward.

“Speaker Vos wants to head home. We have session dates scheduled all the way through March,” Neubauer told The Journal Times, saying that there’s still time to tackle “the issues that Wisconsinites care about.”

Rep. Tip McGuire, a Somers Democrat who represents southern portions of Mount Pleasant and Racine, expressed feelings similar to Neubauer’s.

“With many months still available to us to continue working on legislation that could help our state, the Republican majority has indicated that the Assembly has met for the final time this session. This is incredibly unfortunate,” McGuire said in a statement. “Now is no time for the vacation that the Republican majority wants to take.”

In a statement to The Journal Times, Vos’ communications director Kit Beyer said: “It is not uncommon for the Assembly to complete its regular session around this time. Half of the regular sessions in the last decade ended in February.”

