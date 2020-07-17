Democrats Neubauer, McGuire and others propose legislation to address unemployment issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — While an estimated 100,000-plus Wisconsinites wait for unemployment checks they are due, but have been delayed due to the Department of Workforce Development being overwhelmed, a couple pieces of legislation were introduced by legislative Democrats on Thursday to address aspects of the problem.

Also on Thursday, DWD reported the state’s unemployment rate had fallen from 12.1% in May to 8.5% last month.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, along with state Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, introduced a bill that would allow Wisconsinites who receive social security disability benefits to also be able to receive unemployment benefits.

According to Neubauer’s and Schachtner’s news release, Wisconsin is one of only two states where people who have a disability but are still able to work cannot receive unemployment benefits.

State Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenosha Democrat whose district includes part of southeastern Racine County, has introduced another bill that aims to make it easier for people who were fired to get unemployment checks.