Democrats Neubauer, McGuire and others propose legislation to address unemployment issues

MADISON — While an estimated 100,000-plus Wisconsinites wait for unemployment checks they are due, but have been delayed due to the Department of Workforce Development being overwhelmed, a couple pieces of legislation were introduced by legislative Democrats on Thursday to address aspects of the problem.
Also on Thursday, DWD reported the state’s unemployment rate had fallen from 12.1% in May to 8.5% last month.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, along with state Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, introduced a bill that would allow Wisconsinites who receive social security disability benefits to also be able to receive unemployment benefits.
According to Neubauer’s and Schachtner’s news release, Wisconsin is one of only two states where people who have a disability but are still able to work cannot receive unemployment benefits.
State Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenosha Democrat whose district includes part of southeastern Racine County, has introduced another bill that aims to make it easier for people who were fired to get unemployment checks.
Under current law, DWD must investigate whether an employee had “substantial fault” causing their unemployment, in essence meaning the state government needs to uncover whether an employee was simply laid off to no fault of their own or if they did something wrong causing the job loss. If someone lost their job due to “substantial fault,” they wouldn’t be eligible to receive unemployment checks for seven weeks.
McGuire’s bill, co-introduced with state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, would eliminate this requirement in an effort to speed up DWD’s slow-moving adjudication process.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted our economy, forcing many Wisconsinites out of work,” McGuire said in a statement. “Unfortunately, far too many in our state have been forced to wait for weeks on their valid unemployment claims as their claims go through a lengthy adjudication process.”
This “substantial fault” clause was put into law in 2013 and it has led to an 37% increase in the denial of benefits, according to McGuire. Wisconsin is the only state with such a clause.
When the law was introduced in 2013, North Carolina had a similar statute, but North Carolina’s law has since been repealed.
McGuire referred to the bill as an example of cutting “the red tape” of bureaucracy in Wisconsin.
Larson said that the goal of the proposals is to remove “different tripwires on the obstacle course of people trying to get unemployment insurance,” Larson said.
A distraction or an aid?
These proposals come one week after Republicans led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced a plan to offer no-interest loans to those stuck in unemployment adjudication for over a month.
Since the announcement, little momentum has been seen publicly on the proposal. The loan plan presented by Republicans doesn’t need a Legislative vote but only approval from Gov. Tony Evers to appropriate money from the federal CARES Act, through which Wisconsin has received nearly $2 billion.
When the Democrats presented their package, Vos said in a statement that it “is basically Democrats’ attempt to divert attention away from Gov. Evers’ abysmal record of not processing UI (unemployment insurance) claims correctly or in a timely fashion. Democrats are trying to reinstate failed policies when their elimination contributed to record low unemployment and prosperity while eliminating fraud.
“Democrats simply want to make it easier to stay on unemployment and cheat the system.”
Evers on Tuesday said the same thing of Republicans’ loan idea, calling it “somewhat of a political stunt.”
“First of all, it takes human beings and an organization in order to physically do that and second of all it’s risky just to send money out with no understanding of the adjudication process that DWD does,” Evers continued.
Rest of the package
Other bills introduced Thursday by Democrats related to the unemployment crisis include:
- Allowing those who are participating in extended occupational training to receive extended unemployment benefits;
- Temporarily removing a $500 wage threshold for unemployment insurance recipients;
- Permanently eliminating the state’s required one-week waiting period before unemployed Wisconsinites can apply for unemployment checks; and
- Reducing the “work search requirement from four to two per week” for unemployment claimants.
