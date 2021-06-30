Democrats defend Evers while Republicans cry 'spin' on response to Kenosha riots

KENOSHA — Elected Republicans and Democrats who represent Kenosha County are publicly arguing over how good or bad Gov. Tony Evers’ response was to riots in Kenosha last summer after Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer.
Three Democrats — Sen. Bob Wirch, of Somers, and Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire, both of Kenosha — issued statements Monday that they aimed to “correct the record” and that “Republicans distorted Evers’ role in response to 2020 unrest.”
In turn, Sen. Van Wanggaard, a retired police officer and Racine Republican whose district includes much of Kenosha County, and Rep. Samantha Kerkman, a Republican who lives in Salem, asserted in a joint statement that the Democrats were trying a “spin on Evers’ role in Kenosha riots.”
The National Guard, which serves under Evers’ orders, has asserted that it fulfilled all official requests from Kenosha leaders in response to the riots — a narrative that Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian agrees with.
“The Guard responded. The governor responded. Everyone responded well,” Antaramian said during a phone interview Friday.
This back-and-forth follows statements critical of the governor from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Congressman Bryan Steil and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, all Republicans, during a June 19 Lincoln Day Dinner in Kenosha.
Kleefisch is widely believed to be planning to challenge Evers when the first-term Democrat seeks re-election as governor in November 2022.
At the Lincoln Day Dinner, she and her GOP colleagues all suggested that Evers had failed to order out the National Guard with enough force to put down the Kenosha riots. They cited statements the governor made after Blake was shot, saying he failed to send a message that would keep instigators away, especially considering protests were still ongoing since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25.
“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” the governor wrote in a series of tweets the night of Blake’s shooting.
Kenosha police shot Blake seven times in the back during a scuffle on the afternoon of Aug. 23. Police alleged that Blake had a knife, and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley deemed the shooting to be self-defense.
For the next week after the shooting, Kenosha became the center of international news, as riots ensued for days, leading to two deaths, many injuries and millions of dollars in property damage.
Steil, Wanggaard and Kerkman have criticized Evers for “only” getting 125 National Guardsmen to Kenosha within 24 hours of Blake being shot. Since last summer, the National Guard has maintained that it could not have responded much faster with troops trained in riot control.
Regarding Democratic statements backing Evers’ response to the violence, Wanggaard and Kerkman said in a joint statement: “It’s shocking to see area Democratic elected officials attempt to rewrite the history of last summer’s riots in Kenosha, and trying to absolve Governor Tony Evers of his role in the tragic events. Thankfully, the historical record is clear. It was Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes who used their initial statements to fan the flames of unrest rather than seek to calm the situation.”
Republicans are pointing to demands they made for more support from both the governor and then-President Donald Trump.
Steil called it “highly technical” and “bureaucratic gobbledygook” for the governor’s office and the National Guard to say that they responded fully to all requests for help. The second-term congressman argued that even if the state technically fulfilled requests, it could have responded more strongly by going above what was called for in “official” requests.
Many conservatives have tried crediting Trump with putting an end to riots. However, very few federal resources — except for some FBI agents and U.S. Marshals — were ever directly sent to Kenosha during the unrest. The night after the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, as the riots began to wind down, was the first time National Guard troops from outside Wisconsin were in the city.
Regarding the credit given to Trump, McGuire said in a statement: “Only through the most partisan lens could one believe that the same President (referring to Trump) who refused to mobilize National Guard to defend an assault on our U.S. Capitol (referring to the deadly Jan. 6 riots) somehow held all the right answers to mobilizing them for Kenosha.”
Democrats noted that the National Guard is not a standing army and cannot deploy thousands of troops at a moment’s notice.
Wirch said that he was in meetings with local officials last summer when “officials from both the city and county thanked Governor Evers for his actions in mobilizing the National Guard and getting Kenosha the help we needed as quickly as possible.”
Wirch, whose district includes much of the City of Racine, continued: “These comments by three Republican leaders, one of whom is clearly planning to run for governor (referring to Kleefisch), are distortions of the truth meant to hurt Governor Evers and score political points for their side. It’s a disgrace that they would use this tragic and painful time in recent Kenosha history for political gain.”
Still, Evers’ highly publicized conversations with Trump’s then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are being used as ammo by conservatives.
Hours before the Rittenhouse shootings on Aug. 25, Meadows went on Fox News and divulged that he had spoken with Evers but that the governor had turned down federal help. The next day, Evers reportedly changed his mind and brought the feds into Kenosha’s riot response, even as unrest was winding down.
The governor’s office has asserted that the discussions that brought additional National Guard troops from outside Wisconsin to Kenosha after Aug. 25 were already underway before the White House got involved.
“It was only after a third night of violent destruction, after two people were killed, and another was shot, and after members of the Kenosha County Board pleaded for more help (referring to a request for 1,500 Guardsmen, which was met and surpassed, that Governor Evers realized his mistake and changed his mind,” Wanggaard and Kerkman stated.