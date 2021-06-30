Democrats defend Evers while Republicans cry 'spin' on response to Kenosha riots

Number of Guardsmen in Kenosha per day

On Aug. 24 — i.e., less than 24 hours after Blake was shot by Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey — there were 125 National Guardsmen on the ground in Kenosha.

By Aug. 25, the night of the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, there were 250 National Guardsmen bolstering crowd control with the many southeast Wisconsin law enforcement officers that were called into Kenosha.

On Aug. 26, the calmest night of the four since Blake had been shot, there were 500 Guardsmen active in the city. This was the night in which arrests picked up; even as protests became nonviolent, law enforcement moved quickly to arrest individuals and groups who broke off from the main crowd.

On Aug. 27, there were 750 Guardsmen in Kenosha.

On Aug. 28, there were 2,000; 800 of those came from the National Guards of Michigan, Arizona and Alabama, reportedly because Evers was now accepting outside help after having rejected it previously.