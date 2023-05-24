RACINE — A Racine company is soaring after receiving a special certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

DeltaHawk’s DHK180 is a jet-fueled aircraft piston engine that features an inverted-V engine block and 40% fewer moving parts than similar engines.

According to DeltaHawk, which is located at 2300 South St., the engine produces more usable torque than other aircraft engines in its class, while burning significantly less fuel.

The DHK180 also is slimmer and smaller, allowing for more aerodynamic cowling designs.

“We began by completely reimagining what a general aviation engine should be,” Christopher Ruud, chief executive officer at DeltaHawk, wrote in a statement. “And the result is that we now have a certified engine that is a game-changer. It’s been a long time coming but, in engineering, simple is hard. However, this engine’s performance, simplicity, and reliability have made it worth the time and the investment.”

NASA has purchased one of the engines to power its SUbsonic Single Aft eNgine Electrofan aircraft scale flight test vehicle, whose goal is to reduce emission levels by 50% within the coming decades and ultimately achieve net-zero emissions for regional transport aircraft.

DeltaHawk said that it expects to add 50-75 technical and production jobs in the next three years to help with the manufacturing future engines.

The first engines are scheduled to be delivered in 2024.