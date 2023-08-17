SOMERS — This summer's final “Movie Night in the Park” in Petrifying Springs Park features a special guest: A DeLorean car, courtesy of Don Shelton.

The 1980s car is a key part of the 1985 film "Back to the Future," which will be shown on an outdoor screen in the park at dusk (about 8 p.m.) Friday night, Aug. 18.

The movies are shown in Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten) on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

Before the movie screening, there will be a costume contest. People are asked to "come dressed as your favorite 'Back to the Future' character for a chance to win a free pass to Boundless Adventures at Bristol Woods Park.

The movie, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, features time travel (via the DeLorean) and sci-fi fun.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets.

Waterford film

The Village of Waterford shows family friendly movies in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on Thursdays, with the final 2023 screening tonight, Aug 17.

Audience members should bring a chair and blankets to enjoy the outdoor movies next to the Fox River. Beverages and snacks will be sold.

Note: All movie nights are free to attend and are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.