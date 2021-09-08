Delagrave selected for national County Leadership Institute

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has been selected to join county government leaders from across the nation to participate in the 17th annual County Leadership Institute.

CLI is a four-day program, scheduled for Nov. 7-11 in Washington, D.C. and offered by the National Association of Counties that helps county officials identify and implement solutions to challenges in county government. Attendees learn how to address the demands of leadership in a “new era” of government. This era is characterized as a “permanent crisis” by CLI Program Developer and Cambridge Leadership co-founder Marty Linsky.

“It’s an honor to be selected to represent Racine County at such a prestigious event,” Delagrave said in a statement. “I look forward to working with county leaders throughout the country as we strengthen our skills to tackle some of our greatest challenges.”