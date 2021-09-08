Delagrave selected for national County Leadership Institute

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has been selected to join county government leaders from across the nation to participate in the 17th annual County Leadership Institute.
CLI is a four-day program, scheduled for Nov. 7-11 in Washington, D.C. and offered by the National Association of Counties that helps county officials identify and implement solutions to challenges in county government. Attendees learn how to address the demands of leadership in a “new era” of government. This era is characterized as a “permanent crisis” by CLI Program Developer and Cambridge Leadership co-founder Marty Linsky.
“It’s an honor to be selected to represent Racine County at such a prestigious event,” Delagrave said in a statement. “I look forward to working with county leaders throughout the country as we strengthen our skills to tackle some of our greatest challenges.”
County officials will learn leadership strategies and approaches to key issues facing their counties and constituents. It provides tools to encourage innovation and creativity, resources for invigorating organizational culture and best practices in effective communication, collaboration and decision-making.
“County officials often address similar issues and can learn a great deal from one another,” said NACO Executive Director Matthew Chase in a statement. “The County Leadership Institute fosters peer-to-peer learning and encourages common-sense solutions to challenges that counties and residents face every day.”
CLI accepts up to two nominations from each state association executive director and enrolls up to 30 local elected officials each year. Staci M. Hoffman, register of deeds of Jefferson County, was a 2019 participant and the last participant from Wisconsin in the program. Josh Smith, administrator of Rock County, participated in 2018 and Joshua Schoemann, Washington County executive, participated in 2017 when he was administrator.