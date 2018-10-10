Budget at a glance

The proposed $156 million county budget for 2019 includes a tax levy of more than $51 million, which is $1.4 million more than the 2018 budget.

The County Board needs to approve the budget before the mill rate is set later this year; however, the proposed mill rate is $3.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That is 9 cents less than last year; however, some properties may be assessed at a higher value than last year so it’s possible some residents could pay more.