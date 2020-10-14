Delagrave proposes $500K allocation for Rails to Trails

UNION GROVE — After worries from local organizers in August that the Rails to Trails project could fail after the remaining $500,000 to acquire the rights to the trail could not easily be obtained, county officials may have a solution.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced a proposed $500,000 allocation for the Rails to Trails project in his budget address last week.
The investment would go toward the acquisition of the 11-mile corridor that is part of the regional vision for the Route of the Badger trail network.
The proposed Rails to Trails path would run along the former Soo Line tracks, which stretch from the Kansasville area in Dover to Sturtevant.
The budget allocation comes from funds generated through land sales, not tax dollars. Pending approval by the Racine County Board, the funding would leverage $1 million previously designated in the state’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program and complete the land acquisition needed for the project, according to a press release from the county.
Delagrave was joined by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other local officials and advocates Tuesday morning near Union Grove Village Square Park, 10th and Main streets, to highlight Delagrave’s proposed investment.
New opportunities
When developed as a trail, this corridor is set to provide new access for walking, biking and outside activity for area residents and yield millions in potential revenue and health care cost savings for the region, according to the release.
Route of the Badger is southeastern Wisconsin’s 700-mile regional trail network and a Rails-to-Trails Conservancy TrailNation project, according to the release. The regional trail network will connect Racine and Milwaukee counties, as well as Kenosha, Walworth, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee, unlocking new economic, health, recreation and tourism opportunities for the region.
“The Route of the Badger is more than a network of bicycle and pedestrian paths — it will be a major boost for economic development, health and wellness, tourism and quality of life,” Delagrave said in the release. “While there’s still work to be done and money to be secured, Racine County is committed to doing all we can to ensure this trail is completed. I am grateful for the support of Speaker Vos and the tireless efforts of Rails to Trails advocates. I’m excited to work with the County Board to ensure this project continues to move forward.”
The acquisition of the 11-mile section of the Canadian Pacific Railway between Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Yorkville, Union Grove and Dover represents a step forward in the Route of the Badger completion. When complete, the corridor will nearly connect east to west across Racine County and provide 56 miles of uninterrupted trail within the Route of the Badger network, according to the release.
“It’s great to see the Rails to Trails project moving forward. This project has been a result of years of coordinated efforts at the local, county and state levels,” Vos said in the release. “So many Racine County residents will benefit from this multi-purpose trail system that will attract tourists and economic development. With the increased need and interest in getting outdoors, this latest development comes at a perfect time.”
A recent Rails-to-Trails Conservancy study found that the net economic impact of trails and active transportation annually in Wisconsin is as much as $1.5 billion, including direct trail user spending of $686 million and health costs avoided of $833 million — economic benefits that increase exponentially as the connectivity between trails, people and places improves.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant increase in trail use across the state, with usage two to three times higher in March 2020 compared to March 2019. Nationwide, RTC reports that trail use has risen 60% on average this year compared to last year.
“The CP corridor has always been a critical piece of the Route of the Badger vision — this 11-mile segment has the potential to unlock hundreds of miles of connected trails across Southeast Wisconsin,” Willie Karidis, RTC project manager for the Route of the Badger, said in the release. “Once developed as a trail, this corridor has the potential to generate new revenue and new access to outdoor spaces in communities that otherwise have little; two outcomes that deliver outsized benefits as our communities continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Racine County plans to take a leadership role in the development of the trail. Working with partners including the Village of Union Grove and nonprofit organizations, the county will be pursuing many state and federal grant funding opportunities.
Racine County will decide how the trail will look. Compared to other trails, the construction of this trail is fairly straight-forward — it is relatively flat, there are no major long-distance bridges or tunnels and it does not cross any major roadways at grade, according to the release. Based on the success of funding applications, officials say development could begin fairly soon.
“We hope that, now with the acquisition, we hope that in the next two years we can have this fully done and complete and ready to go,” Delagrave said Tuesday.
