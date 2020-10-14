Delagrave proposes $500K allocation for Rails to Trails

New opportunities

When developed as a trail, this corridor is set to provide new access for walking, biking and outside activity for area residents and yield millions in potential revenue and health care cost savings for the region, according to the release.

Route of the Badger is southeastern Wisconsin’s 700-mile regional trail network and a Rails-to-Trails Conservancy TrailNation project, according to the release. The regional trail network will connect Racine and Milwaukee counties, as well as Kenosha, Walworth, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee, unlocking new economic, health, recreation and tourism opportunities for the region.

“The Route of the Badger is more than a network of bicycle and pedestrian paths — it will be a major boost for economic development, health and wellness, tourism and quality of life,” Delagrave said in the release. “While there’s still work to be done and money to be secured, Racine County is committed to doing all we can to ensure this trail is completed. I am grateful for the support of Speaker Vos and the tireless efforts of Rails to Trails advocates. I’m excited to work with the County Board to ensure this project continues to move forward.”

