Delagrave issues administrative order allowing virtual meetings
0 comments
alert

Delagrave issues administrative order allowing virtual meetings

  • 0

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued an administrative order that formalizes procedures for Racine County Board meetings to be conducted virtually in light of the national public health emergency.

The order states that the Racine County Board of Supervisors — including all standing committees — and all Racine County boards, committees, and commissions may conduct meetings through the use of any means of communication by which all of the following occur:

  • The identity of each participating member may be verified, and the actions of each participating member may be authenticated, in a manner satisfactory to the presiding officer.
  • During the meeting, all participating members may simultaneously hear or read the comments of each member who is recognized by the presiding officer.
  • The public may contemporaneously monitor the proceedings of the governing body.
  • For purposes of determining the presence of a quorum in meetings, any participating member shall be considered present as if the member were physically present at the meeting.
  •  A meeting shall be preceded by the same or substantially equivalent public notice as would be required if the governing body were physically present.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News