Delagrave issues administrative order allowing virtual meetings

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued an administrative order that formalizes procedures for Racine County Board meetings to be conducted virtually in light of the national public health emergency.
The order states that the Racine County Board of Supervisors — including all standing committees — and all Racine County boards, committees, and commissions may conduct meetings through the use of any means of communication by which all of the following occur:
- The identity of each participating member may be verified, and the actions of each participating member may be authenticated, in a manner satisfactory to the presiding officer.
- During the meeting, all participating members may simultaneously hear or read the comments of each member who is recognized by the presiding officer.
- The public may contemporaneously monitor the proceedings of the governing body.
- For purposes of determining the presence of a quorum in meetings, any participating member shall be considered present as if the member were physically present at the meeting.
- A meeting shall be preceded by the same or substantially equivalent public notice as would be required if the governing body were physically present.
Chick-fil-A
Olympia Brown
Kewpee
Downtown Racine
Johnson Bank
Red Onion
Red Onion
Single diner
Empty schools
Educators Credit Union
Sign of the Times
Wash your hands
Empty parking lots
Eating out
Ascension
McDonalds
'Avoid people period'
Quick Trip
Pick 'N Save
Hair salon open
Belle City Veterinarian
kelly Services closed, open by appointment only
Grocery pickup
Subway
Racine County Circuit Court limits in-person access
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court announced Thursday that they have limited in-person access at the Racine County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine County buildings will remain open to provide certain essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services will be limited.
Court filing will continue to be processed in all cases by the Wisconsin Courts' eFiling System and by mail; however, the clerks' service counters will be closed.
Paper documents will not be accepted in person. Instead, visitors may file documents using the blue drop box located at the Clerk of Circuit Court's Office on the eighth floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., until further order of the court.
Payments will be processed using Wisconsin Courts' payment system at www.wicourts.gov. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by mail or in the Clerk's Office drop box. Cash payments will not be submitted during this period.
Other court changes
Earlier this week, the Racine County Circuit Court announced other changes made the court system during the coronavirus outbreak.
Changes include:
- No jury duty until April 12.
- Injunction hearings, criminal preliminary hearings and mental commitment hearings should be presumed to be proceeding as originally scheduled unless parties are told otherwise.
- Civil, small claims and family cases requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims, contested custody and placement hearing, any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic means are suspended until April 12.
- Any civil, small claims or family case that can be done by phone will proceed as scheduled.
- Domestic violation, child abuse and harassment injunctions will be heard as scheduled in person or by phone.
- Courthouse weddings are cancelled until April 12.
- No jury trials will be held until April 12 or until further order of the court. Everything set before then is rescheduled.
- Phone or video conferencing will be used for non-evidentiary hearings.
- All proceedings involving out-of-custody defendants are canceled until after April 12. In-custody hearings will be proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the judge.
- Individuals who post bails or are released from the jail and ordered into out-of-custody intake can be ordered in any time after April 13.
- No preliminary hearings will be held for out-of-custody defendants until after April 12. In-custody preliminary hearings will proceed scheduled.
- Court clerks will provide new hearing dates for re-scheduled hearings to both in-custody and out-of-custody defendants.
- All forfeiture cases, including traffic matters, are rescheduled until after April 12.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.