Delagrave, in budget address: COVID fight must continue, and so much else

RACINE COUNTY — COVID-19 has let up, but it has not let go, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in his 2022 budget address to the Racine County Board at its meeting Tuesday night.
“We are still battling this virus, and we cannot and will not give up,” he said, encouraging people to get vaccinated. “Help us wage this war against the virus, a war we will win.”
He said Rebound Racine, a joint initiative with Racine Area Manufacturers And Commerce to help businesses and schools reopen, has been a success.
He said the county has been mindful of expenses in the present as it sets the agenda for the future, and worked to make a budget that will allow to advance their vision for Racine County while also not exposing taxpayers.
“Racine County has and always will work to do right by its residents,” he said. “We have weathered this storm, and together we will continue to move forward.”
He called Racine County the best county in the State of Wisconsin.
The county government was awarded more than $38 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
These dollars will help the county overcome the budget gaps caused by the pandemic and invest in the long-term health of citizens while tackling issues caused by COVID-19, Delagrave said.
$2.75M investment in essential workers
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
The county made a nearly $2.75 million investment in essential workers — correctional officers, 911 dispatchers, health and behavioral services staff and others.
The county experienced ongoing staffing shortages, especially among correctional staffers.
“Through strategic hiring practices and support from the County Board, we found an answer and have seen immediate returns on our investment through the successful hiring of seasoned and trained employees,” Delagrave said. “As promised, this budget puts $1.7 million back into the structural deficit. We will not leave a structural deficit on the books for Racine County and its residents. A promise made and a promise kept.”
County of Racine Essential Workers is an initiative that pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement to better serve the community and respond to individuals in crisis.
“CREW will connect the dots for our residents and guide them to the appropriate services they need,” Delagrave said. “This initiative represents an initial step toward a more comprehensive program of trauma interventions for dealing with the mental health effects of the pandemic — both among our most vulnerable populations and front-line workers.”
The county will come up with a more comprehensive mental health strategy using ARPA funding, he said.
Funds for simulation software
Delagrave is proposing another investment: giving the Sheriff’s Office and jail the tools needed to serve the community “at the highest level.” Funds were allocated for simulation software that will better prepare law enforcement officers, and provide necessary vehicle and equipment upgrades.
Racine County’s new Youth Development and Care Center needs a course charted on therapeutic interventions, education, rehabilitation and intervention, he said.
“We must improve outcomes without placing additional pressure on taxpayers, and this new SRCCCY, with $40 million in state funding and $750,000 in additional youth aids each year, will do just that,” he said.
The county was recently awarded a Youth Justice Innovation grant to help reduce referrals to the youth justice system. This grant will help the Human Services Department improve interventions by providing training, support protocols and diversion tools to school programs among community stakeholders.
This grant, along with the Boost program, which focuses on increasing the strength and resiliency of families, will be another tool in Racine County’s effort to reshape youth justice and help deliver better outcomes for youth.
Youth Summer Jobs
Youth Summer Jobs will expand with an investment of $200,000 annually for four years.
“This program is invaluable as it provides real world experience to our young people in need along with trauma-informed case management,” Delagrave said. “This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the help of so many people within our community. I believe Youth Summer Jobs will be a transformative program for Racine County youth.”
The Central Racine County Health Department will soon integrate its public-health services underneath Racine County’s umbrella.
The Health Department has been responsible for leading the county-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said; in 2020 alone, CRCHD staff experienced an almost 1500% increase in contact case investigations straining the department like never before.
A recent Community Health Improvement Plan has outlined several areas of importance for the Health Department, and the county budgeted for the addition of two new public health nurses to improve staffing levels and assist in reaching these goals.
Parks and roads
This budget also invests in staff tasked with managing county parks through the addition of six new park technician positions.
Delagrave said he is excited to share that Franksville Memorial Park, which matches the county’s portfolio of existing park options, will be integrated into the county parks system.
The county committed $8.1 million in this year’s budget for the advancement of new highway projects, additional vehicles, staff and equipment.
Projects include repaving Highway P in Burlington, Highway K in the Town of Norway and reinforcing the breakwater along Lake Michigan.
The county made “much-needed” wage increases for essential employees, Delagrave said. “We were one of the first counties in the state to recognize these employees for their dedication and commitment to county residents.”
The county’s Information Technology department is collaborating with East and West to find innovative solutions to the digital divide.
“The importance of reliable internet access has never been more evident than during this pandemic, when increasing numbers work or learn from home,” Delagrave said, adding that it’s his mission to deliver the essential service of internet to both sides of Interstate 94. Fiber replacement is planned for the substation in Ives Grove.
“As we plot our course for next year, we know that we must move our county forward together,” Delagrave said. “We can overcome this pandemic. Together we can continue to build a vibrant and inclusive community. The future is bright. Let’s get to work. Thank you, and may God bless Racine County.”