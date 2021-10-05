Delagrave, in budget address: COVID fight must continue, and so much else

RACINE COUNTY — COVID-19 has let up, but it has not let go, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in his 2022 budget address to the Racine County Board at its meeting Tuesday night.

“We are still battling this virus, and we cannot and will not give up,” he said, encouraging people to get vaccinated. “Help us wage this war against the virus, a war we will win.”

He said Rebound Racine, a joint initiative with Racine Area Manufacturers And Commerce to help businesses and schools reopen, has been a success.

He said the county has been mindful of expenses in the present as it sets the agenda for the future, and worked to make a budget that will allow to advance their vision for Racine County while also not exposing taxpayers.

“Racine County has and always will work to do right by its residents,” he said. “We have weathered this storm, and together we will continue to move forward.”

He called Racine County the best county in the State of Wisconsin.

The county government was awarded more than $38 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.