RACINE — The holidays are often a fun, but hectic time for people. They decorate their homes, purchase gifts, listen to holiday music, and spend time with loved ones.
But some struggle through the holiday season, feeling the loss of loved ones, spending the holidays alone. Some are left in the wake of a particularly difficult year for whatever reason or feel overwhelmed by busyness that the season brings.
To address those feelings, a retreat has been planned in Taylor Hall at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St. The retreat is called “Comfort & Joy,” and it aims to provide comfort and company to those who may be suffering from the Christmas blues.
“We became aware of the need for a retreat like this after several people, who had been here for other events, inquired about the need for respite during the holiday season,” said Max Dershem, executive director of the DeKoven Center.
“And what better place than DeKoven’s Retreat and Conference Center to find such respite?” Dershem said.
Handling a rough year
This past year has been a rough one for 60-year-old Susanne Sklar of England. In February, she lost her mother, and in July, she lost her husband.
After the losses, she went to the DeKoven Center for peace and clarity — a place she had first visited in 1983. Sklar had lived at the DeKoven Center for more than a year in 2000, and also attended two retreats in the past.
While there, the idea of a Christmas retreat was discussed, and Sklar, an academic, workshop leader and writer who has taught at Carthage College and Oxford University in England, offered to lead it.
“Christmas can be a hard time for people,” Sklar said. “Christmas is a time when the darkness can creep in.”
The focus of the retreat is dealing with commercialism and the pain some experience during the holiday season. The event will begin on Christmas Eve and conclude on Christmas morning.
“When you have a hard year, this is a great way to situate it — to put it in a context that there is something bigger than the suffering,” Sklar said.
What the holidays mean
Sklar, who conducts retreats and workshops all over the world, felt this was an important retreat topic.
“I’ve been through some really dark times this year, every now and then, there is a kind word or I see something beautiful, and I realize there is something bigger than suffering,” said Sklar. “The beauty is bigger than the pain.”
The retreat will include Bible and literature readings, discussion, reflection and prayer, as well as dinner, a reception, and a traditional Mass and brunch on Christmas morning.
“Participants seem to be drawn to this retreat for a variety of reasons, ranging from having had difficult experiences at holiday time to simply escaping the commercialism that has become associated with Christmas,” Dershem said.
Sklar hopes the retreat will help attendees refocus on what Christmas means to them, potentially creating a more positive outlook on not only the holiday, but their lives.
“I’m hoping this retreat may have a magical discovery of what Christmas really is,” Sklar said. “Ideally, we can get in touch of the glimmer we each have because that’s what gets you through.”
Dershem said the Dekoven Center has received responses from throughout the Chicago/Milwaukee corridor, which tells him that there is the need for program like this.
“No matter what their reason for attending, the DeKoven Center’s peaceful atmosphere and historic surroundings offer participants a comfortable, welcoming environment for spiritual reflection and renewal,” Dershem said.
Comfort & Joy takes place in Taylor Hall on the DeKoven Center campus, 600 21st St., Racine. The cost for the retreat, including accommodations and food, is $100. To register, call 262-633-6401, ext. 110.
