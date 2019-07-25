RACINE — The DeKoven Center moved a few steps closer to being allowed to open an Airbnb after a handful of requests were recommended for approval by the Plan Commission Wednesday.
The DeKoven Center, 520 Caron Butler Drive, which is operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee and hosts weddings and retreats year round, needs the city to allow some leniency with its code of ordinances so that an Airbnb can be legally operated on its campus.
Five apartments are expected to be turned into Airbnbs available for short-term stays, with another two apartments that may be converted into Airbnbs at a later date.
Mainly, the city would have to make an exception to a local ordinance that requires Airbnbs in the city to be the “primary residence of the operator.” Although there are approximately 10 apartments on the campus, the operator — the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee — doesn’t technically live there.
The Plan Commission unanimously recommended allowing the exception Wednesday, and also recommended a zoning change and conditional-use permit. The requests are expected to go before the City Council on Aug. 7.
Making it work
One of the commissioners, Mario Martinez, commended city staff for helping craft a plan that would help DeKoven’s wish become realized.
“Thank you staff for an awesome job putting this together,” Martinez said during the meeting. “As we move through these different trends, sometimes we want to accommodate these kinds of things. It’s so cool you guys were able to work that through. Awesome.”
Airbnb, an online-based service that allows users to rent rooms in homes owned by individuals as well as businesses, now has more than 150 million users, 6 million listings worldwide, and a $35 billion valuation, according to iProperty Management. The majority of Airbnb users are young: 36% of users of 25-34 years old and 74% are younger than 45.
The DeKoven Center’s requests were on the July 10 Plan Commission agenda, but were postponed until Wednesday because not enough members of the commission were able to attend the previously scheduled meeting.
