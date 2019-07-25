{{featured_button_text}}
DeKoven Center

Staff at the DeKoven Center, shown here in a file photo from October 2018, is hoping to soon open five Airbnb short-term rental rooms on its campus, but needs to get city permissions first. The Plan Commission on Wednesday recommended a series of requests related to DeKoven's Airbnb plan, and the recommendation will now be forwarded to the City Council to make final decisions.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — The DeKoven Center moved a few steps closer to being allowed to open an Airbnb after a handful of requests were recommended for approval by the Plan Commission Wednesday.

The DeKoven Center, 520 Caron Butler Drive, which is operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee and hosts weddings and retreats year round, needs the city to allow some leniency with its code of ordinances so that an Airbnb can be legally operated on its campus.

Five apartments are expected to be turned into Airbnbs available for short-term stays, with another two apartments that may be converted into Airbnbs at a later date.

A 'dream court' come true: With new street, court Caron Butler's journey comes full circle

Mainly, the city would have to make an exception to a local ordinance that requires Airbnbs in the city to be the “primary residence of the operator.” Although there are approximately 10 apartments on the campus, the operator — the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee — doesn’t technically live there.

The Plan Commission unanimously recommended allowing the exception Wednesday, and also recommended a zoning change and conditional-use permit. The requests are expected to go before the City Council on Aug. 7.

Making it work

One of the commissioners, Mario Martinez, commended city staff for helping craft a plan that would help DeKoven’s wish become realized.

“Thank you staff for an awesome job putting this together,” Martinez said during the meeting. “As we move through these different trends, sometimes we want to accommodate these kinds of things. It’s so cool you guys were able to work that through. Awesome.”

Airbnb, an online-based service that allows users to rent rooms in homes owned by individuals as well as businesses, now has more than 150 million users, 6 million listings worldwide, and a $35 billion valuation, according to iProperty Management. The majority of Airbnb users are young: 36% of users of 25-34 years old and 74% are younger than 45.

The DeKoven Center’s requests were on the July 10 Plan Commission agenda, but were postponed until Wednesday because not enough members of the commission were able to attend the previously scheduled meeting.

Destination Wisconsin: Plan your next trip in your own backyard

Sometimes, you have to travel far to learn a lesson about how good you have it back home. In the spirit of inspiring awesome staycations, Lee newspapers from across Wisconsin have teamed up to bring you this guide to vacation planning in the Badger state. 

+5
The Mississippi: A river within reach of its visitors

The Mississippi: A river within reach of its visitors

  • JENNIFER LU La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Mississippi River starts as a trickle at the headwaters at Lake Itasca, winds past sandstone bluffs capped with limestone, squeezes through a system of levees and dikes further downstream, and transforms into a bustling commercial highway for tows and cargo ships before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico.

Racine offers a worldwide food tour

Racine offers a worldwide food tour

  • 0

While Racine may be best known for its proximity to Lake Michigan (after all, the 50 sandy acres of North Beach have been recognized by Parent…

+2
Baraboo, a circus city to its core

Baraboo, a circus city to its core

  • SUSAN ENDRES Baraboo News Republic
  • 0

History. That’s what visitors feel when they step onto the expansive grounds at Baraboo’s Circus World Museum for the first time.

+5
Bookworms dig in with visit to magical garden

Bookworms dig in with visit to magical garden

  • BARRY ADAMS badams@madison.com
  • 0

Bookworm Gardens is a magical place. And as word spreads, those who run the combination of a botanical garden and children's library can expect a lot more visitors.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

Load comments