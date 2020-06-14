Dehumidifier sparks small basement fire at St. Louis Elementary School

CALEDONIA — A late Saturday morning basement fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage at Saint Louis Parish School, Caledonia fire officials reported.
The building, located at 13207 Highway G, ceased functioning as an elementary parochial school in June 2005 due to low enrollment. It was still used for a parish office, religious education and fellowship.
Caledonia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim St. Amand told The Journal Times that firefighters were dispatched to the school at 11:49 a.m. Saturday.
“We were dispatched for a fire alarm going off,” St. Amend said. “Once we got on scene, crews made their way inside. There wasn’t any smoke or anything showing outside or when they first went inside to investigate as to why the alarm was going off. When they made their way down into the basement, they encountered some light smoke. Checking door to door, they found the seat of the fire.
“When crews confirmed it was a fire, they radioed to get a (hose) line downstairs and then they suppressed the fire,” St. Amand said.
Given the volume of thick black smoke in the fire-engaged room, St. Amand said use of thermal imaging cameras were an invaluable aid to fire suppression.
“It was pretty thick smoke,” St. Amand said. “They couldn’t see anything.”
With Caledonia Fire crews initially reporting to dispatch that it was a working structure fire in a non-hydranted area, St. Amand said mutual aid crews were requested from the South Shore, Oak Creek, Raymond and Franklin fire departments, which were cancelled while they were still enroute.
St. Amand said the cause of the fire was determined to be a dehumidifier. He estimated damage at $20,000 for heavy smoke damage, fire damage to a wall adjacent to the humidifier, and a small amount of water damage.
The Caledonia Fire Department has encountered dehumidifier fires before according to St. Amand, who noted that is has been an increasingly common problem elsewhere as well.
“We’ve had this trouble before and it’s kind of throughout the whole world, where these dehumidifiers are burning up,” he noted. “They’re plasticy and it’s a nasty thick black smoke when they do burn and it’s a lot of smoke damage.”
After a quick fire investigation, the property was released back to the church and fire crews cleared the scene at 2:21 p.m.
Importance of alarms stressed
St. Amand said Saturday’s fire reinforces the importance of having working smoke alarms on all levels of a structure.
“Fire alarms are saving lives and property,” he said. “They’re doing their job. If there had been no alarm, this fire would have been catastrophic.”
Caledonia Police and the Racine Fire Bells rehabilitation unit assisted at the scene.
