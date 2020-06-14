Dehumidifier sparks small basement fire at St. Louis Elementary School

With Caledonia Fire crews initially reporting to dispatch that it was a working structure fire in a non-hydranted area, St. Amand said mutual aid crews were requested from the South Shore, Oak Creek, Raymond and Franklin fire departments, which were cancelled while they were still enroute.

St. Amand said the cause of the fire was determined to be a dehumidifier. He estimated damage at $20,000 for heavy smoke damage, fire damage to a wall adjacent to the humidifier, and a small amount of water damage.

The Caledonia Fire Department has encountered dehumidifier fires before according to St. Amand, who noted that is has been an increasingly common problem elsewhere as well.

“We’ve had this trouble before and it’s kind of throughout the whole world, where these dehumidifiers are burning up,” he noted. “They’re plasticy and it’s a nasty thick black smoke when they do burn and it’s a lot of smoke damage.”

After a quick fire investigation, the property was released back to the church and fire crews cleared the scene at 2:21 p.m.

Importance of alarms stressed

St. Amand said Saturday’s fire reinforces the importance of having working smoke alarms on all levels of a structure.