Services for Ray DeHahn

A visitation for Ray DeHahn is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Purath-Strand Funeral Home, 3915 Douglas Ave.

Services are planned for Monday at St. John Nepomuk Church, 1903 Greene St.

Visitation begins at the Church at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m.

Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32 in Caledonia, followed by a luncheon for family and friends.