RACINE — When Alderman Ray DeHahn’s family says he worked hard, it’s not a platitude.
In addition to his service on the Racine County Board and the Racine City Council, DeHahn worked at least two jobs at any given time, was the secretary-treasurer for the Teamsters Local 43 and raised six kids with his wife Diana, who died in 2011.
“He always found time to do extra things,” remembered his oldest son, Matt DeHahn. “When the politics kicked in he worked a job, went to meetings that sometimes went to one in the morning. He’d get home to grab a couple hours of sleep and go to work in the morning.”
With all that already on his plate, DeHahn also made time for his family and his community. He managed to do it all with a kindness, integrity and a sense or humor.
Family and fun
His children remember him being a very active father, coaching sports teams, going to church, getting involved with the Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, taking the kids out fishing or deer hunting and playing on the civic softball team.
Matt, Tom and Christine (DeHahn) Panka said they remember the softball team being a big part of their childhood. The kids would spend evenings watching the team play, chasing balls and bats. When they got older, they joined their father and uncle out on the field.
“When 16-inch softball was king in Racine, we went to the diamond and we’d watch all the games, go to all the tournaments,” said Tom. “It was a good time.”
In 1988, Journal Times reporter Suzy Cubinski wrote that DeHahn had become the “Fred MacMurray of ‘My Three Sons’ fame on the softball diamond.” Cubinski wrote that the Hansen’s Tap Minor I League team that year, with Ray, Matthew, John, Jim and Philip on the team, was “nearly half a team of DeHahns.”
He always worked more than one job to take care of his family. One of Christine’s fondest memories was the day DeHahn retired from his longtime career as a bus driver. His whole family, children and grandchildren, rode on his last run.
“We got the grandkids and they all got to sit behind the wheel of the bus when we got to the barn,” she said. “That was really, really special.”
Leading by example
What’s more astonishing than how much DeHahn accomplished is how he did it. Christine said she never remembers DeHahn raising his voice. Instead he was a teaching, guiding presence in her life. He was also known throughout the community for being straightforward, honest and having a sense of humor as well.
“He just had a way of laughing and finding humor in any situation and making it feel human,” she said. “You’ve got to learn to laugh at yourself. You learned something, move on.”
His example of hard work and community service was passed on to his kids.
“To whom much is given, from him much is expected,” Christine quoted from the Bible. “He led by that example and that’s how we were raised.”
Christine was on the Prairie Du Chien School Board for six years, Matt was involved in the same union as his father and Tom served on the Village Board in Homewood, Illinois.
“There was always some kind of service I’ve been involved in,” said Tom. “I picked that up from him.”
While Matt remembers his father being “dog tired” a lot of the time, he also remembers DeHahn did it all out of love, for his family and community.
“He had a true love for Racine,” said Matt. “For what it was, what it is and what it’s going to become.”
