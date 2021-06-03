Defendant opts to defend himself at trial against charges of child sexual assault

RACINE — The jury has been seated in the case of a Texas man arrested on allegations he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl he was traveling with in Mount Pleasant.

Samuel A. Burnette, 45, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 years old.

The defendant is representing himself at trial, which began on Wednesday. Attorney Laura Ann Walker is on standby to assist the defendant. Judge Wynne Laufenberg is presiding over the trial.

Case history

Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the Country Inn Suites, 13339 Hospitality Court, for a report of a sexual assault at 4:21 a.m. on March 12.

Once there, the caller alleged to them that Burnette had touched her 11-year-old granddaughter inappropriately.

The woman said that she, Burnette, and two of her grandchildren were in town from Dallas for spring break. She said she woke up between 3:30 and 4 a.m. to use the bathroom and noticed her granddaughter crying and asked what was wrong.