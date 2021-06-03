Defendant opts to defend himself at trial against charges of child sexual assault

RACINE — The jury has been seated in the case of a Texas man arrested on allegations he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl he was traveling with in Mount Pleasant.
Samuel A. Burnette, 45, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 years old.
The defendant is representing himself at trial, which began on Wednesday. Attorney Laura Ann Walker is on standby to assist the defendant. Judge Wynne Laufenberg is presiding over the trial.
Case history
Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the Country Inn Suites, 13339 Hospitality Court, for a report of a sexual assault at 4:21 a.m. on March 12.
Once there, the caller alleged to them that Burnette had touched her 11-year-old granddaughter inappropriately.
The woman said that she, Burnette, and two of her grandchildren were in town from Dallas for spring break. She said she woke up between 3:30 and 4 a.m. to use the bathroom and noticed her granddaughter crying and asked what was wrong.
The woman said that she could not get her granddaughter to tell her anything because Burnette kept insisting that the woman get dressed and go to the car and smoke a cigarette with him.
In the vehicle, Burnette allegedly suggested that the woman call police and admitted to touching the girl.
Reportedly, the defendant drove away because he did not want to go to jail. He was later arrested.
In court
Because Burnette is representing himself, he made the opening statements to the jury.
He explained the victim is the granddaughter of his common-law wife; though, previously the woman was identified as his fiancé.
Burnette, the partner, two of her grandchildren — including the 11-year-old victim — and the defendant’s son all traveled to Wisconsin together.
Burnette told the jury that the two children and his son were in one bed while he and his partner were in the other bed. He said he did cover the girl up from a tangle of blankets, but he insisted he did not molest her.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams, of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, outlined for the jury the totality of the evidence, including DNA evidence recovered from the victim’s clothes and a reportedly explicit text message she sent to her mother after the alleged assault.