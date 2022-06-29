'Defend Roe' protests reach Burlington

BURLINGTON — Friday’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court has the country at odds.

One side wants expanded women’s rights, believing the act of giving birth to a child should always be a choice.

The other preaches pro-life, that abortion is murder. This group currently holds the power in Wisconsin, with a Republican legislature supported by the Supreme Court decision and an 1849 abortion ban that has never been overturned despite having been dormant since 1973.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Rochester Republican who grew up in Burlington, is happy with the Supreme Court ruling to give the decision whether abortion should be legal to state lawmakers and not the federal government.

“Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial,” Vos wrote on his Facebook page Friday. “Today’s decision reaffirms their lives are precious and worthy of protection.”

Protests showing in opposition to Friday’s ruling are quickly spreading across the country, primarily starting the day of the decision in big cities like Milwaukee, two days later in Downtown Racine, and then Monday for the first time in Burlington.

Underway

Right now, a woman who survives sexual assault or rape and wants to get an abortion cannot legally do it in the State of Wisconsin.

She would have to go to Minnesota or Illinois or further. Some pro-life federal lawmakers are looking to further illegalize abortion nationwide — although there’s little momentum there.

With more power given to the states, it will require voters to come out in force this November to legalize abortion in Wisconsin. It isn’t likely, considering Republicans currently have a near-supermajority in the state Legislature.

Brooke Chilcoat, 20, a senior at UW-Whitewater and a 2019 Burlington High School graduate, is fed up. So, she did something about it.

Chilcoat took to social media and hit up her contacts around 8 p.m. Sunday night to organize a #DefendRoe protest.

Only 19 hours later, more than 70 of her friends, supporters and local activists showed up in Downtown Burlington in Echo Lake Park to hold up signs along busy Milwaukee Avenue.

The heavily-trafficked area is four lanes and forces people to stop at the lights and either continue downtown or veer left down Bridge Street.

Many people honked their car horns in approval or gave a thumbs up in support of the mostly young women, who leaned into the street and reeled off “My body, my choice” chants.

Some drivers hurled profanities. Protesters responded in kind.

Things remained peaceful, something Vos and others have urged in this time of disagreement considering the violent acts both sides of the argument have perpetrated.

It’s deeper than just a law for Chilcoat.

She told stories of past abuse Monday, including being raped and having friends who have survived sexual assault.

“We all know that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, and our reproductive rights are at risk,” Chilcoat said alongside Burlington residents Briita Welch and Matthew Gregoric. “Many people don’t have access to abortion or that type of care anymore. Not only is it hard on any person that has a uterus, but especially our marginalized communities and people of color, anybody below the poverty line is being affected even more. A lot of those resources were not available to them.”

For Welch, a local activist and mother, “this is a human rights issue,” she said.

According to 2022 polling from Pew Research Center, 61% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

“Planned Parenthood has discontinued abortions (in Wisconsin) as of this past Friday, but what you have to understand is that abortion is not just a one-stop visit,” Welch said Monday. “There are multiple visits that are required to ensure the health and safety of the woman, there’s ultrasounds and other health steps that need to be taken.”

“There are so many medical emergencies, things where the medical answer is to have an abortion,” Chilcoat added, a statement that OB/GYN (obstetrics and gynecology) groups agree with but pro-life groups don’t. “Now doctors may have to look at prison time for saving a life.”

In Ohio, a new law has made it illegal for doctors to perform an abortion even if the fetus has a fatal defect that will make it impossible for them to live upon being born.

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 754 deaths of mothers because of pregnancy or during childbirth in the U.S. That’s equal to approximately 1.25 deaths in each state per month, or 2.1 deaths for every 10,000 live births.

Chilcoat said she has had to consider an abortion in the past, though she’s never gotten one. She’s afraid women who go through what she has will not be able to consider abortion.

“I’ve been sexually assaulted and raped, and in those situations you don’t know what can happen to you,” Chilcoat said. “I’ve had a couple scares, and I’ve had to look into resources. Look at the girl in high school who gets pregnant and doesn’t know what to do, doesn’t want to tell her mom … These young people need those resources.”

‘Only the beginning’

Protesters, including Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism President Laura Bielefeldt, varied loud chants with a megaphone and spread out in a single file line facing an extremely busy Milwaukee Avenue during rush hour, from 3-5 p.m. Monday.

Gregoric, 20, another BHS grad, said he is gay and came to the protest to support his friends and women. He fears that the right of same-sex couples to marry could also be in danger.

One of the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, Clarence Thomas, wrote that he hopes the court reconsider cases that legalized gay marriage and the use of contraception. It’s unclear if four of the other eight justices would vote to overturn those rights granted in 2015 and 1965, respectively.

“Maybe they’ll turn to people like me and say I can’t get married,” Gregoric said. “It’s very sad to hear they’re reversing back to very old ways.

“In the future, I’d like to get married. I have a partner, and we’re looking forward to that. I don’t want that to be an issue,” Gregoric continued. “We’re fighting for any and all minorities in this country.”

“This decision is only the beginning,” Welch added. “You’re talking about LGBTQ rights, gay marriage, contraception, birth control pills. It’s possible these things will just be taken away.”

Those protesting called for a galvanization of pro-choice voters to elect pro-choice candidates this fall.

“The biggest thing is getting people in (elected) office that are going to protect women’s rights and rights for every single other marginalized community,” Chilcoat said. “The biggest thing is voting. I have a website set up where you can register to vote.”

With rallies and protests already circulating in the area, the fallout from the Roe decision could very well bring more unrest to Racine Country streets this summer.

